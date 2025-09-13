Nick Fuentes speaks after Charlie Kirk's death, issues stern warning to his followers: ‘If you take up arms…’

Far-right commentator Nicholas Joseph Fuentes, better known as Nick Fuentes, has issued an unusual warning to his followers after the murder of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. Speaking on his Rumble show on Thursday, Fuentes told his audience, often referred to as “groypers,” that any act of violence in response to Charlie Kirk’s assassination would not only be condemned but would lead him to “disavow” and “disown” them. Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University. (REUTERS)

Fuentes’ warning to his followers

Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead on Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University. Soon after the news broke, Fuentes reacted on X with a short message: “This feels like a nightmare.” The post quickly spread, drawing surprise from both his followers and Kirk’s supporters.

Later on, Fuentes discussed the matter on his Rumble show with a far more pointed message for his fans. “I fear this has set off a chain reaction,” he said. “I pray to God there is no further violence. I pray to God nobody else is hurt. I hope that it stops here. It should stop here.”

He then added a direct warning: “To all of my followers: if you take up arms, I disavow you. I disown you in the strongest possible terms.”

Fuentes' warning over Kirk's death comes as a surprise

The statement drew significant attention on the internet not only because of its tone but also since Fuentes has long been one of Kirk’s fiercest critics. Their feud dates back to the 2019 “Groyper Wars,” when Fuentes’ supporters disrupted Turning Point USA events, accusing Kirk of being too moderate on immigration and LGBTQ rights.

Kirk, who maintained close ties to Donald Trump, was often labeled by Fuentes’ followers as a “gatekeeper” of establishment conservatism, according to Newsweek.

In the days since Kirk’s death, the revival of that rivalry has fueled speculation online about motives, though investigators stress that the suspect, Tyler Robinson, acted alone and no wider conspiracy has been identified.

The fallout from Kirk’s assassination has extended beyond political circles. Middle Tennessee State University fired employee Laura Sosh-Lightsy for social media posts mocking Kirk’s death, following public outrage and calls from Senator Marsha Blackburn. MSNBC also parted ways with a political analyst for similar comments.

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson of Utah, who they believe acted alone in the shooting. He is due in court next week.

FAQs

What did Nick Fuentes say after Charlie Kirk’s death?

He wrote on X that it “feels like a nightmare.”

What warning did Fuentes give to his followers?

He told them not to resort to violence, saying he would “disavow” and “disown” anyone who did.

What is the history between Fuentes and Kirk?

They clashed during the 2019 “Groyper Wars,” when Fuentes’ supporters disrupted Turning Point USA events.

Who has been arrested in the shooting of Charlie Kirk's?

Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was taken into custody and is due in court next week.