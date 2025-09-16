Groypers vs Turning Point USA: Nick Fuentes' feud with Charlie Kirk explained

Since the identification of 21-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk on September 9, the beef between the supporters of Kirk and another conservative streamer, Nick Fuentes, has escalated. Charlie Kirk (l) and Nick Fuentes (R).(AP and Nick Fuentes on X)

It started with a section of Charlie Kirk's supporters claiming that Tyler Robinson, the suspect, was a 'Groypers' - a member of Nick Fuentes' far-right supporters' group. Despite Fuentes dissociating himself and his followers from the links, they have gained ground, given the past history of feud between Fuentes and Charlie Kirk.

So much so that a Democrat congressman from Utah publicly speculated about the links and suggested that it could have something to do with the motive.

Given the continued links between the Groypers and the killing of Charlie Kirk, the nature of their has come to sharp focus. In this article, we explore them in detail.

Charlie Kirk and Nick Fuentes Feud: Explained

Charlie Kirk and Nick Fuentes were both conservative activists but had differences of opinion when it came to the conservative movement in the US. While Kirk was a moderate, Fuentes, whom the FBI has classified as a "white supremacist," falls further right on the spectrum.

The feud between them begun in 2019 when Fuentes orchestrated disruptions Kirk’s "Culture War" college speaking tour with Turning Point USA. the Groypers questioned Kirk on immigration, LGBTQ rights, and US relations with Israel, aiming to portray him as a “fake conservative.”

Fuentes and his followers continued to attack Kirk online and at conservative events, labeling Kirk an establishment figure unwilling to push a more extreme far-right agenda. Since then, Nick Fuentes and his supporters have been banned from many prominent conservative events.

Nick Fuentes Denies Links

Since the links surfaced, Fuentes has dissociated with them, saying in an X post on September 12 that they were attempts to "frame" him and his followers. On Monday, Fuentes told Axios that the links were a work of the "Renaissance boomer" and reiterated his earlier point that the links are being made based on "literally zero evidence."

"So you have these Resistance boomers who found out what a Groyper was yesterday," Fuentes said. "These people have no idea what they're talking about."