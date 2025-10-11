‘I am happy because…’: Trump reacts to not winning Nobel Peace Prize

United States President Donald Trump reacted to not winning the Nobel Peace Prize this year and said that the winner, Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, called him and said she accepted the prize “in honour" of him. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, October 10, 2025.(AP)

“The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, “I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it”, a very nice thing to do," Trump said while speaking to the media on Friday.

“I did not say then give to me though,” Trump added cheekily, making the people around burst into a brief laughter. “ I think she might have, she was very nice and I have been helping her along the way,” he added.

This comes after Machado dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize win to not just the people of Venezuela, but also US President Donald Trump. “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she wrote in a post on X.

‘I am happy because I saved millions of lives’

While talking about why the Nobel Peace Prize may not have been given to him, Trump said that it could be because the prize was given for 2024 and he was running for the presidential polls during that time.

I am happy because I saved millions of lives,” the US President said.

Trump reiterates India-Pak claim

Donald Trump, while addressing the media, also reiterated his claim that he has made eight peace deals across the world, including the one between Israel and Gaza and also India and Pakistan.

“In the case of India and Pakistan, seven planes were shot down, it was a bad one, and I did it largely through trade,” claimed Trump.

“I talked tariffs, I said look, if you're gonna do this, we're gonna put very bug tariffs on your country and they were both great, they stopped fighting and they were two nuclear powers,” he added.

While Trump has, on several occasions, taken credit for putting an end to the four-day military conflict between India and Pakistan which happened in May this year, India has repeatedly rejected the claim.