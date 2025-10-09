Charlie Kirk homework quiz is going viral; 5th graders asked about TPUSA founder's ‘legacy’

A Charlie Kirk homework quiz is going viral on social media. A fifth-grade homework assignment about the late conservative commentator sparked outrage online after a parent shared it on TikTok. The assignment was titled ‘The Life of Charlie Kirk’. HT.com could not independently verify which school conducted the quiz. Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was fatally shot last month(REUTERS)

In a clip posted by user @neeltheillest, which has already racked up over 6 million views, the parent flips through a packet titled ‘The Life and Legacy of Charlie Kirk’. The worksheet reportedly includes a short biography of Kirk, noting that ‘his faith guided the way he lived’, and outlines his founding of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA.

Students were asked to complete a true-or-false quiz describing Kirk as someone remembered for his ‘faith’, ‘dedication to helping young people’, and ‘belief that one person can make a difference’. Another section instructs students to summarize his ‘legacy’, while a reading comprehension question asks how his religion shaped his decisions.

Reactions to the assignment were swift and divided. Many parents and commenters called it ‘completely inappropriate’ for children.

“I would not allow my child to complete that,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. “It’s absolutely absurd.”

Others questioned why a fifth-grade class would study a political podcaster at all. “Why are 5th graders doing homework about a podcaster?” one comment read.

This comes weeks after Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. Suspect Tyler Robinson was caught after an hours-long manhunt. He has been charged with aggravated murder, with prosecutors calling for the death penalty.

Kirk's widow, Erika, said she would continue her husband's conservative activism work. She was appointed as TPUSA's CEO.

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," she said. "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God's merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought that my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea … what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world."

"The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," she said.

At the memorial service, Erika said she had forgiven Robinson.