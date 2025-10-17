Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ 1587 Prime Steakhouse has a dress code with one big loophole

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ brand-new Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime - a partnership between the NFL stars and the co-founders of Noble 33 restaurant group - is not just a culinary tribute to the Chiefs. It is also a place where the rules of style matter. The 1587 Prime Steakhouse by Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes has a ‘strict’ dress code, except for one big loophole(Getty Images via AFP)

1587 Prime’s strict dress code with one clever exception

The restaurant’s website lays it out clearly. Patrons are expected to dress in business casual or evening attire. Ballcaps, athletic wear, sports jerseys, and shorts are off-limits. The goal, they say, is to maintain “a sophisticated environment.”

But there is one exception. Chiefs apparel is allowed on game days. That means the restaurant that bans hoodies and sneakers six nights a week will happily welcome you in a Chief’s jersey if the team is playing.

Also read: Ex-Warriors executive Bob Myers to oversee sports operations across HBSE, including the Philadelphia 76ers

1587 Prime - A Chiefs-inspired steakhouse

The name itself, 1587 Prime, is a nod to Kelce and Mahomes’ jersey numbers - 87 and 15 - and the space is full of references to the Kansas City Chiefs. The entrance resembles an NFL tunnel, designed to mimic the moment players stride onto the field. Inside, the decor leans modern and moody. More luxury lounge than sports bar, PEOPLE reported.

The menu is also full of tributes. “The guys wanted to let us curate the menu based on some of their favorite dishes at our existing restaurants,” Nobel 333 co-founder Mikey Tanha told PEOPLE back in September. “They all wanted to pay homage to the city and the team,” he explained.

Also read: Jacob Elordi opens up on painful weight loss ahead of Frankenstein: ‘Moments of great anguish’

The “Red Sea” cocktail honors the Chiefs fan base - the sea of red that floods Arrowhead Stadium every home game. The “Big Red Wagyu Burger” nods to head coach Andy Reid, whose nickname stems from his once-fiery hair and his well-known love for cheeseburgers, per CNN.

Then there are the personal touches: The Alchemy, a cocktail believed to wink at Kelce’s fiancée Taylor Swift and her “Tortured Poets Department” album. The Queen B salutes Brittany Mahomes, while Showtime plays off Patrick’s famous moniker. And for Kelce’s off-field persona, there is The Big Yeti, named after his pickup basketball alter ego.

The steakhouse officially opened its doors on September 17, and it is already drawing fans eager to see how Kansas City’s favorite duo turned touchdowns into fine dining.

FAQs

What is the dress code at Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ 1587 Prime?

Guests are asked to wear business casual or evening wear to maintain a “sophisticated environment.”

Are there any exceptions to the dress code?

Yes. Chiefs sports gear is allowed on official game days.

When did 1587 Prime open?

The restaurant officially opened on September 17, 2025, in Kansas City.

Why is it called 1587 Prime?

It’s named after Mahomes’ and Kelce’s jersey numbers - 15 and 87 - and features several nods to the Chiefs.