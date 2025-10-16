Travis Kelce responds to claim his Chiefs stats improved after Taylor Swift released Wood

Has Travis Kelce’s game improved after his fiancée, Taylor Swift, dropped the track Wood? The single, which is part of the pop sensation’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, is believed to be a “love letter” to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, the 36-year-old opened up on the Cruel Summer hitmaker's impact on his field performance. Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce in August.(Instagram/taylorswift)

Travis Kelce opens up about impact of Wood

Wood is the ninth track from Swift’s 12th and latest studio album. The two-minute and thirty-second-long track is a tribute to Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce. A user by the name Chase Snyder recently claimed on X that Kelce’s field performance significantly improved following the release of Wood.

In the latest episode of the New Heights Podcast, Travis’ elder brother, Jason Kelce, read out Snyder’s X post. “Wood stats from Chase Snyder on Twitter,” he began. “Travis Kelce, before the release of Wood: Four games, 15 catches, 188 yards, and a touchdown. Travis Kelce, after release of Wood: two games, 139 yards and one touchdown.”

Jason, who earlier played for the Philadelphia Eagles, found the post “funny.” To which, Travis Kelce said, “That's hilarious.”

Wood, which was released on October 3, contains explicit lyrics and makes references to a “magic wand” and “Redwood tree.” In the song, Taylor Swift also speaks about love “that opened my thighs.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift's ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ makes history by selling 4 million copies in first week

Travis Kelce on having Taylor Swift at his games

Travis Kelce was earlier asked whether he performed better on the ground when Taylor Swift was present in attendance. "I think it's pretty much a coincidence. I've had some pretty big games in my career,” Kelce answered.

“So yeah, I think it's a bit of a coincidence for sure," he added. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26 through Instagram after dating each other for a few years.

Also Read: When is Taylor Swift getting married? Singer to wed Travis Kelce in Rhode Island: Report

FAQs:

When did Taylor Swift release her track “Wood”?

Taylor Swift released the track on October 3.

How many copies did Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl sell in the first week in the US?

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl sold more than four million units in the first week in the US.

Which team did Jason Kelce play for?

Jason Kelce played for the Philadelphia Eagles for his entire 13-season NFL career.