When is Taylor Swift getting married? Singer to wed Travis Kelce in Rhode Island: Report

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce recently broke the internet when they announced their engagement. Ever since, fans have been waiting for an update about their wedding. While both of them have addressed their upcoming marriage, neither has revealed the date. Amid the growing speculations, multiple reports have emerged, suggesting that the couple is set to wed next summer in Rhode Island. Here's what we know so far about what may be 2026's biggest celebrity wedding: When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married? Couple plans summer 2026 Rhode Island wedding(Instagram/taylorswift)

When are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married?

According to a Page Six report, the couple is planning a private, family-focused event at Swift’s $17.5 million seaside mansion in Watch Hill. The estate is currently undergoing $1.7 million in renovations, sparking speculation that it will serve as their wedding venue. They are looking for a summer 2026 date after Kelce's NFL season is over, per the outlet.

Why are they considering Rhode Island?

Swift’s Rhode Island mansion has become legendary among fans. The house, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean, hosted her famous Fourth of July parties featuring celebrity guests like Blake Lively and Ed Sheeran. She even referenced the home in her 2020 song The Last Great American Dynasty.

Even Rhode Island’s governor, Dan McKee, showed his support on social media, writing that the state “has some of the best wedding venues in the world.”

The mansion, bought by Swift in 2013, features eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, and spans over five acres with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. Recent building permits show a $1.7 million renovation, including a new bedroom wing and a remodeled kitchen, sparking speculation that the upgrades are in preparation for the upcoming wedding.

While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed the exact date, sources told the outlet that the event will be “more casual than people think,” with a guest list limited to family and close friends.

Kelce shared on his New Heights podcast that he initially planned to propose “on the water” before choosing something “more Taylor.” Their engagement was announced in a joint Instagram post on August 26 with photos captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The summer 2026 timeline allows Swift to pause between tours and Kelce to enjoy the NFL offseason, a perfect moment for a quiet yet elegant celebration of their relationship, as per Athlon Sports.

