Taylor Swift unveils new Eras tour docuseries and concert film: Release date, where to watch, episode count and more

Taylor Swift's much-anticipated announcement turned out to be a huge surprise for her fans as she announced a brand-new docuseries offering an exclusive look behind the scenes of her record-breaking Eras Tour. Officially announced during the October 13 broadcast of Good Morning America, the six-part series will premiere on Disney+ this winter. Taylor Swift will release a new concert film alongside her six-part docuseries 'The Eras Tour' on December 12. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko, File)(AP)

Swift's six-part Eras Tour docuseries and concert film: When and where to watch

The singer announced on Monday that a six-part docuseries titled Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era will premiere on Disney+ on December 12. The docuseries will be accompanied by a brand-new concert film, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, filmed during the tour's grand finale in Vancouver, BC, as reported by Variety.

The docuseries will have a total of six episodes. The first two episodes will premiere on December 12, with two additional episodes released weekly over the course of the next two weeks.

A teaser for the documentary was also released right after the announcement.

Watch the trailer here:

What to expect from Swift's docuseries and concert film

As announced on Good Morning America, the documentary series is described as “an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world,” offering behind-the-scenes with performers, family members, and friends," as per Variety. The series will also spotlight special appearances by tour opening acts Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter, along with guest performers Ed Sheeran and Florence Welch.

Moving on to the concert film, it marks the first time fans will see the Tortured Poets Department additions to the Eras Tour on screen. Swift's previous concert film, which later streamed on Disney+, was released before the album debuted and before its songs were included in teh live setlist.