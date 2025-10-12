Diane Keaton death: Godfather actress' final post featured her beloved Golden Retriever, Reggie

The final Instagram post of Diane Keaton, who died in California on Saturday, October 11, aged 79, featured her beloved dog. The legendary actress, known for her roles in Father of the Bride, First Wives Club, and more, shared her last post on April 11, in honor of National Pet Day. Diane Keaton death: Godfather actress' final Instagram post featured her beloved Golden Retriever, Reggie (Instagram)

Keaton shared a photo of herself and her Golden Retriever, Reggie, as part of a collaboration with Hudson Grace, a home and lifestyle brand. The carousel also features some of Reggie’s sweet candid moments.

“Proof our pets have great taste too! Happy National Pet Day from HG & @diane_keaton,” the post’s caption reads.

Keaton, a dog lover and vocal animal rights lobbyist, revealed in an Instagram post that she brought Reggie into her life in 2020. She shared a video of her beloved pooch running and jumping in a backyard area.

“THIS IS MY NEW DOG, REGGIE!!! IS SHE HALF HORSE OR HALF DOG? MAYBE SHE’S INSANE! I LOVE HER!” the post was captioned.

PETA remembers Diane Keaton

After Keaton’s death, Animal rights group PETA remembered her as a “true friend to animals.” “Diane Keaton’s impact as a brilliant and talented actor is undeniable, but PETA will always remember her as a true friend to animals,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement to Men’s Journal on October 11. “At every turn, she used her platform to champion animals, from advocating kindness toward animals often overlooked, such as pigeons, to taking on abusive cub-petting operations by endorsing the Big Cat Public Safety Act, to ditching meat and reminding everyone that ‘it’s nuts’ to eat animals.”

“Diane’s heart was evident in everything she did, and she will be greatly missed by all of us at PETA,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, after Keaton’s death, a spokesperson for the Annie Hall star told People, “There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness.”