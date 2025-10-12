Diane Keaton cause of death: All on Godfather, Annie Hall actor's health issues

Veteran actor Diane Keaton died on Saturday, People first reported. The actor known for playing Kay to Al Pacino's Michael Corleone in the Godfather movies was 79. Diane Keaton battled bulimia in the past and had opened up about her struggles. (X/@piersmorgan)

A spokesperson told the publication that her loved ones are seeking privacy at the moment.

Diane Keaton cause of death

While Diane Keaton's death was confirmed by the publication, it noted that no further details were made available at the time. Hence Keaton's cause of death is not known.

However, the actor had battled bulimia in the past, and later opened up about her health struggles.

Bulimia is an eating disorder. “People with bulimia binge eat. This means people feel like they've lost control over their eating. They eat large amounts of food in one sitting. This often occurs in secret, and they often feel very guilty and shameful. Then they try to get rid of the food and extra calories in an unhealthy way, such as vomiting or misusing laxatives. This is called purging,” Mayo Clinic states.

Also Read | How Diane Keaton fought bulimia

The Hollywood star described her 2014 struggle as the ‘lowest point of her life’. She's also battled image and mental health issues since her 20s. Speaking on The Dr Oz Show, Keaton had said a typical dinner during the height of her bulimia included “a bucket of fried chicken, several orders of fries with blue cheese and ketchup, a couple of TV dinners, a quarter of soda, pounds of candy, a whole cake, and three banana cream pies.” People had reported that Keaton's bulimia had been triggered after a Broadway musical director offered her a lead role on the condition she lose weight.

“I was a fat person, I was an obese person, who had somehow tricked myself and managed to hide it,” Keaton had said. “So when you're living with a lie for four years, think about what that does to you. All I did was feed my hunger, and I am an addict. It's true. I'm an addict in recovery, I'll always be an addict. I have an addictive nature to me,” she had added.

“I had a problem – it was sick and creepy. Bulimia takes a lot of time out of your day,” Keaton told People. In a 2020 interview with Sydney Morning Herald, she'd said that even in older age, she didn't feel ‘secure’ in herself.

“I don’t think it gets easier as you get older. I think it gets more pressing, just because it’s really about death. It’s really like approaching it, and how do you approach that part of your life? Nobody wants that,” Keaton had said.

Apart from the Godfather movies, Keaton was a frequent collaborator with Woody Allen, having appeared in some of the director's best works like Manhattan and Annie Hall. Keaton won an Oscar for Best Actress for the latter. Other films in her repertoire are The First Wives Club and many collaborations with Nancy Myers for the Book Club franchise.