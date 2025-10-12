Search
Sun, Oct 12, 2025
Diane Keaton family: Was she married? All on children Diane and Dexter

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Oct 12, 2025 12:57 am IST

Diane Keaton welcomed her two children through adoption. 

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has passed away at the age of 79, People magazine reported Saturday. Cause of death has not been disclosed. Keaton is known for her Oscar-winning performance in 1977's "Annie Hall" and her role in "The Godfather" films.

Diane Keaton passed away in California.(X)
Diane Keaton family

Diane Keaton was never married. She welcomed her two children, daughter Dexter and son Duke, through adoption when she was in her 50s.

Dexter was born on Dec. 15, 1995. She was adopted in 1996. She started dating Jordan White in 2019 and they got married on June 12, 2021.

Duke was born on Feb. 8, 2000, and was adopted in 2001.

