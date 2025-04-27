Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Francis Ford Coppola receives AFI Life Achievement Award, Steven Spielberg calls The Godfather ‘greatest American film’

ANI |
Apr 27, 2025 06:15 PM IST

The American Film Institute (AFI) celebrated the illustrious career of Francis Ford Coppola with the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award.

The American Film Institute (AFI) celebrated the illustrious career of Francis Ford Coppola with the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award. The ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, brought together Hollywood legends to honour Coppola's contributions to American cinema. (Also read: Why The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola says 'Hollywood doesn't want me anymore')

Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola accepts the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala celebration for him on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola accepts the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala celebration for him on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Francis Ford Coppola receives AFI Life Achievement Award

Francis Ford Coppola, who is often considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, received an enthusiastic applause as he received the prestigious honour. A recipient of five Academy Awards, the director has made widely acclaimed films in his decades-long career such as The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, The Conversation, Apocalypse Now and Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas presented Coppola with the award, praising his fearlessness and openness to ideas.

The presentations

As per Variety, Spielberg called Coppola "a warrior for independent artists" and cited 'The Godfather' as "the greatest American film ever made."

Lucas, who considers Coppola his hero, recalled their lifelong bond and Coppola's advice to "not be afraid of jumping off cliffs," as quoted by Variety.

Coppola's filmography includes iconic works like 'The Godfather' sequels, 'The Conversation,' 'Apocalypse Now,' and 'Bram Stoker's Dracula.'

The ceremony featured heartfelt tributes from actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and others, who credited Coppola with changing their lives and careers.

In his acceptance speech, Coppola reflected on memories with friends and family, expressing gratitude and forgiveness.

He concluded by saying, "I am and will always be nothing more than one of you."

Francis' last film was Megalopolis. It was self-financed by Francis, with a budget of around $120m. It had a star-studded cast that includes Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, and Jason Schwartzman. The film underperformed at the box office.

(via inputs from ANI)

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Francis Ford Coppola receives AFI Life Achievement Award, Steven Spielberg calls The Godfather ‘greatest American film’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On