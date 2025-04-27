Francis Ford Coppola receives AFI Life Achievement Award, Steven Spielberg calls The Godfather ‘greatest American film’

The American Film Institute (AFI) celebrated the illustrious career of Francis Ford Coppola with the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award. The ceremony, held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, brought together Hollywood legends to honour Coppola's contributions to American cinema. (Also read: Why The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola says 'Hollywood doesn't want me anymore') Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola accepts the 50th AFI Life Achievement Award during a gala celebration for him on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Francis Ford Coppola receives AFI Life Achievement Award

Francis Ford Coppola, who is often considered one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, received an enthusiastic applause as he received the prestigious honour. A recipient of five Academy Awards, the director has made widely acclaimed films in his decades-long career such as The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, The Conversation, Apocalypse Now and Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Filmmakers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas presented Coppola with the award, praising his fearlessness and openness to ideas.

The presentations

As per Variety, Spielberg called Coppola "a warrior for independent artists" and cited 'The Godfather' as "the greatest American film ever made."

Lucas, who considers Coppola his hero, recalled their lifelong bond and Coppola's advice to "not be afraid of jumping off cliffs," as quoted by Variety.

Coppola's filmography includes iconic works like 'The Godfather' sequels, 'The Conversation,' 'Apocalypse Now,' and 'Bram Stoker's Dracula.'

The ceremony featured heartfelt tributes from actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and others, who credited Coppola with changing their lives and careers.

In his acceptance speech, Coppola reflected on memories with friends and family, expressing gratitude and forgiveness.

He concluded by saying, "I am and will always be nothing more than one of you."

Francis' last film was Megalopolis. It was self-financed by Francis, with a budget of around $120m. It had a star-studded cast that includes Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Giancarlo Esposito, Shia LaBeouf, Aubrey Plaza, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, and Jason Schwartzman. The film underperformed at the box office.

(via inputs from ANI)