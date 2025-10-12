Diane Keaton death: PETA pays tribute to animals' ‘true friend,’ says she reminded the world ‘it’s nuts’ to eat animals

Animal rights group PETA has reacted after the death of Diane Keaton, who was a vocal animal rights lobbyist. The legendary actress, known for her roles in Father of the Bride, First Wives Club, and more, died in California on Saturday, October 11, aged 79, People reported. FILE PHOTO: Actress Diane Keaton gestures as she accepts the Hollywood Film Lifetime Achievement Award at the ninth annual Hollywood Awards gala ceremony presented by the Hollywood Film Festival in Beverly Hills October 24, 2005./File Photo(REUTERS)

PETA reacts

“Diane Keaton’s impact as a brilliant and talented actor is undeniable, but PETA will always remember her as a true friend to animals,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said in a statement to Men’s Journal on October 11. “At every turn, she used her platform to champion animals, from advocating kindness toward animals often overlooked, such as pigeons, to taking on abusive cub-petting operations by endorsing the Big Cat Public Safety Act, to ditching meat and reminding everyone that ‘it’s nuts’ to eat animals.”

Read More | Diane Keaton cause of death: All on Godfather, Annie Hall actor's health issues

“Diane’s heart was evident in everything she did, and she will be greatly missed by all of us at PETA,” the statement added.

Keaton opened up about being a vegetarian in a 2020 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. “I don’t eat meat, I’m a vegetarian and I’ve been a vegetarian for 25 years and I’ve stopped even eating fish,” she said at the time. “I stopped five years ago. I don’t want to eat something that was an animal.”

After Keaton’s death, a spokesperson for the Annie Hall star said, “There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness.”

Read More | Diane Keaton net worth: Actor amassed fortune through surprising side gig

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) told People that they responded to Keaton's home at 8:08 am local time and took a 79-year-old woman to a local hospital.

Keaton never married, and said in a 2019 interview with People that she was the “only one in my generation of actresses” who remained single forever. “Today I was thinking, I'm the only one in my generation of actresses who has been a single woman all her life,” she said. “I'm really glad I didn't get married. I'm an oddball. I remember in high school, this guy came up to me and said, ‘One day you're going to make a good wife.’ And I thought, ‘I don't want to be a wife. No.’”