Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Lions game tonight? Latest from Arrowhead Stadium
Taylor Swift, engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, hasn't been seen at a game since Super Bowl 59, where Kansas City fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions tonight at Arrowhead Stadium in a highly anticipated Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup.
Among the off-field headlines is whether Taylor Swift will make her first appearance at a Chiefs game during the 2025 NFL season. The pop superstar, engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, hasn't been seen at a game since Super Bowl 59, where Kansas City fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Speculation swirled in Week 2 when the Chiefs once again faced the Eagles. A viral video showed a person escorted by security behind a wall at the stadium, sparking rumors that Swift was secretly in attendance. However, no clear evidence confirmed her presence.
In Week 5, the Chiefs traveled to EverBank Stadium in Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Swift didn’t attend, her future mother-in-law Donna Kelce showed her support in a white baseball cap featuring a drawing of Swift, along with several friendship bracelets.
Kansas City Chiefs starters vs. Detroit Lions
Offense
QB: Patrick Mahomes
RB: Isiah Pacheco
WR1: JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR2: Xavier Worthy
WR3: Hollywood Brown
TE: Travis Kelce
LT: Jaylon Moore
LG: Kingsley Suamataia
C: Creed Humphrey
RG: Trey Smith
RT: Jawaan Taylor
Defense
LDT: Chris Jones
RDT: Derrick Nnadi
LDE: George Karlaftis
RDE: Mike Danna
SLB: Drue Tranquill
WLB: Leo Chenal
MLB: Nick Bolton
LCB: Jaylen Watson
RCB: Kristian Fulton
FS: Bryan Cook
SS: Jaden Hicks
Special Teams
LS: James Winchester
Holder (H): Matt Araiza
Kicker (FG/KO): Harrison Butker
Punter: Matt Araiza
Kick Returner (KR): Nikko Remigio
Punt Returner (PR): Nikko Remigio
Detroit Lions starters vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Offense
QB: Jared Goff
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs
WR1: Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR2: Jameson Williams
FB: Craig Reynolds
TE: Sam LaPorta
LT: Dan Skipper* (Starting in place of injured tackles)
LG: Christian Mahogany
C: Graham Glasgow
RG: Tate Ratledge
RT: Penei Sewell
Defense
LDT: DJ Reader
RDT: Tyleik Williams
LDE: Aidan Hutchinson
RDE: Tyrus Wheat
SLB: Derrick Barnes
WLB: Alex Anzalone
MLB: Jack Campbell
LCB: Amik Robertson* (Filling in for injured starter)
RCB: Rock Ya-Sin
FS: Kerby Joseph
SS: Brian Branch
Special Teams
LS: Hogan Hatten
Holder (H): Jack Fox
Kicker (FG/KO): Jake Bates
Punter: Jack Fox
Kick Returner (KR): Grant Stuard
Punt Returner (PR): Kalif Raymond