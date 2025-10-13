Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs vs. Lions game tonight? Latest from Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions tonight at Arrowhead Stadium in a highly anticipated Week 6 Sunday Night Football matchup. Taylor Swift hasn't been seen at a game since Super Bowl 59, where Kansas City fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.(AP)

Among the off-field headlines is whether Taylor Swift will make her first appearance at a Chiefs game during the 2025 NFL season. The pop superstar, engaged to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, hasn't been seen at a game since Super Bowl 59, where Kansas City fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speculation swirled in Week 2 when the Chiefs once again faced the Eagles. A viral video showed a person escorted by security behind a wall at the stadium, sparking rumors that Swift was secretly in attendance. However, no clear evidence confirmed her presence.

In Week 5, the Chiefs traveled to EverBank Stadium in Florida to face the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Swift didn’t attend, her future mother-in-law Donna Kelce showed her support in a white baseball cap featuring a drawing of Swift, along with several friendship bracelets.

Kansas City Chiefs starters vs. Detroit Lions

Offense

QB: Patrick Mahomes

RB: Isiah Pacheco

WR1: JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR2: Xavier Worthy

WR3: Hollywood Brown

TE: Travis Kelce

LT: Jaylon Moore

LG: Kingsley Suamataia

C: Creed Humphrey

RG: Trey Smith

RT: Jawaan Taylor

Defense

LDT: Chris Jones

RDT: Derrick Nnadi

LDE: George Karlaftis

RDE: Mike Danna

SLB: Drue Tranquill

WLB: Leo Chenal

MLB: Nick Bolton

LCB: Jaylen Watson

RCB: Kristian Fulton

FS: Bryan Cook

SS: Jaden Hicks

Special Teams

LS: James Winchester

Holder (H): Matt Araiza

Kicker (FG/KO): Harrison Butker

Punter: Matt Araiza

Kick Returner (KR): Nikko Remigio

Punt Returner (PR): Nikko Remigio

Detroit Lions starters vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Offense

QB: Jared Goff

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs

WR1: Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR2: Jameson Williams

FB: Craig Reynolds

TE: Sam LaPorta

LT: Dan Skipper* (Starting in place of injured tackles)

LG: Christian Mahogany

C: Graham Glasgow

RG: Tate Ratledge

RT: Penei Sewell

Defense

LDT: DJ Reader

RDT: Tyleik Williams

LDE: Aidan Hutchinson

RDE: Tyrus Wheat

SLB: Derrick Barnes

WLB: Alex Anzalone

MLB: Jack Campbell

LCB: Amik Robertson* (Filling in for injured starter)

RCB: Rock Ya-Sin

FS: Kerby Joseph

SS: Brian Branch

Special Teams

LS: Hogan Hatten

Holder (H): Jack Fox

Kicker (FG/KO): Jake Bates

Punter: Jack Fox

Kick Returner (KR): Grant Stuard

Punt Returner (PR): Kalif Raymond