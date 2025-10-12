Taylor Swift set to make ‘huge announcement’ on Good Morning America amid Life of a Showgirl’s success

Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, Life of a Showgirl, is selling like hot cakes since its release on October 3. The singer, who just concluded the Eras Tour, has been extremely busy due to promotional activities for her latest album. Taylor Swift will now appear on Good Morning America on October 13 to make a “huge” announcement, GMA announced on social media. Taylor Swift to make ‘huge announcement’ on Good Morning America amid Life of a Showgirl’s success(AP)

Taylor Swift’s announcement on GMA

In less than three weeks since its release, Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl has sold millions of copies. As of October 10, the album sold over 3.4 million units, according to USA Today. Good Morning America has revealed that the number has now gone up to “over four million units”.

“She’s at it again. Taylor Swift is shattering records with the biggest album debut in history, with over four million units,” GMA declared in a 15-second teaser video. “And now, tomorrow morning, GMA has a huge new exclusive announcement on Taylor. What’s next for her? Find out on Good Morning America,” the video added.

Although it is unlikely that Taylor Swift will announce another tour, Just Jared speculates that the singer might shed light on her plans for more music. Swift is also expected to speak about a particular single that has done really well from the latest album.

Taylor Swift is ‘tired’ of world tours

Taylor Swift recently said that she was not looking forward to another world tour. In her recent appearance on BBC Radio 1, the Wildest Dreams hitmaker said she felt “tired” after the Eras tour.

“I am going to be really honest with you. I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I’d want to do it really well again,” Taylor Swift told Greg James.

FAQs

In which song does Taylor Swift give a shout-out to Real Madrid?

Taylor Swift gave a shout-out to Real Madrid in her new song Wi$h Li$t from the album Life of a Showgirl.

How old is Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is 35 years old.

Who is Taylor Swift’s fiancé?

Taylor Swift’s fiancé is Travis Kelce, tight end (TE) for the Kansas City Chiefs.