Is Taylor Swift at Chiefs game tonight in Jacksonville, Florida? Donna Kelce's sweet gesture for future daughter-in-law

As the Kansas City Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Florida, Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, is showing support not only for her son but also for future daughter-in-law Taylor Swift. Donna Kelce looks on before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium on October 06, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida.(Getty Images via AFP)

Donna was spotted wearing a white baseball cap featuring a drawing of Swift prominently on the front. The hat also included subtle references to Swift and her passionate fanbase, known as the Swifties. She completed the look with several friendship bracelets.

Is Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game tonight?

Despite the tribute, Taylor Swift herself was not seen at the game. As of now, there have been no confirmed sightings of the singer at any Chiefs games this season. Her last public show of support came during Super Bowl 59, where Kansas City suffered a tough loss.

The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, is off to a glittering start in the US, with 2.7 million traditional album sales (including physical and digital formats) across all versions on its first day of release, according to early data reported by Luminate.

To celebrate Travis's birthday, his mom Donna paid homage to the album by including her song 'Opalite' in her tribute.

Before the album dropped, Travis had already named 'Opalite' as his favorite track, a fact Swift later confirmed during an interview with the UK's Capital FM radio station.

“He loves that one,” the pop star said. “I have favorite words, favorite phrases [and] things I’ll put in an endless file of lyrics that I’m constantly going to go and cherry-pick from when I’m writing.”

Swift also explained the symbolism behind the song, revealing that it was inspired in part by Kelce's birthstone opal.

"Opal can be man-made just like diamonds, and so, Travis’ birthstone is an opal," she said. "I’ve always fixated on that, [and] I’ve always loved that stone. I thought it was kind of a cool metaphor that, like, it’s a man-made opal and happiness can also be man-made, too. That’s what the song is about, the juxtaposition of those two."