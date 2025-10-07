Taylor Swift’s The Fate of Ophelia sparks viral TikTok trend: Here's how fans reacted

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is creating a buzz among fans for all the right reasons. The music video of her lead single, The Fate of Ophelia, was released on October 5 on YouTube. The video has crossed 11 million views on the and fans are not only crooning Swift’s single, but also making its moves a viral TikTok trend. Taylor Swift’s new song The Fate of Ophelia has inspired a TikTok trend. All you need to know.(AP)

The Fate of Ophelia triggers viral TikTok trend

The Fate of Ophelia’s music video features a lot of Shakespearean references, as reported by People. The music video is directed by the Blank Space singer herself. The song’s chorus includes a dance sequence choreographed by Mandy Moore, who has worked with Swift on her Eras Tour as well.

Sharing some behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, Swift wrote, “Writing, rehearsing, directing and shooting the music video of The Fate Of Ophelia was the thrill of a lifetime because I got to be reunited with my Eras Tour family!!” She wrote further that she wanted each scene from the music video to feel like a live performance.

Swift concluded her post by writing, “A huge thank you to this massive cast who kept it (100% emoji) and also kept the secret of this video even existing. It's out on YouTube now.”

Swift also shared a dance snippet from the video of The Fate of Ophelia on her Instagram.

Swifties have started making dance videos on the track and even created tutorials of the moves.

Who all have participated in the TikTok trend till now?

Influencers are posting tutorial dance videos of The Fate of Ophelia so that more fans can join in on the trend. Kaeli Dance shared a tutorial video on Instagram and captioned it, “The Fate Of Ophelia tutorial mirrored.”

Fans found Kaeli’s video “helpful”. One user wrote, “This is incredibly helpful! YESSS Dance teacher Kaeli!” Another user commented, “This maybe the first time I’ve ever used the “save” feature. @taylorswift and @taylornation -I hope you see this.”

Other personalities who have recreated the trend on TikTok include comedian Nikki Glasser, as reported by People. Dancing with the Stars contestant Jennifer Affleck made a dance video on Swift’s other single, Wood, with Jan Ravnik.

Jan Ravnik shared some of the snippets from The Fate Of Ophelia MV and captioned it, “The Fate Of Ophelia MV is Out. I’m so grateful to be part of this masterpiece.”

