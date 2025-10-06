Pamela Anderson, Colman Domingo make joint appearance at Valentino show in Paris

Pamela Anderson and Colman Domingo were spotted at the Valentino fashion show in Paris on Sunday, October 5. The Naked Gun actress showed up in a black ensemble with lace designs on the neck and the sleeves. As for Domingo, the Euphoria actor donned a striped turtleneck t-shirt with a brown printed jacket and black pants. Pamela Anderson and Colman Domingo were spotted at the Valentino fashion show in Paris.(Getty Images via AFP)

The duo was seated in the front row of the event. They were also joined by the celebrities, including Meghann Fahy, Joseph Quinn, Emma Chamberlain, Anna Wintour, Sophie Thatcher, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Marc Forne, Devon Lee Carlson, Charlotte Lawrence, Wisdom Kaye, Clairo, and Camila Coelho, Just Jared reported.

Pamela Anderson and Colman Domingo’s friendship

The actors had met a couple of times before, but made a point to sit beside each other and get chatty. Domingo, while hugging the actress, told her, “Now this is my old buddy Pam,” as per WWD. He also praised the Baywatch star’s acting prowess, “What a blessing. I’m such a fan of Pamela’s work. To watch her just truly evolve, and I think that’s all we really want as actors is to be learning from each other.”

Pamela Anderson slams Naked Gun PR stunt rumors

The actress recently made headlines after it was reported that her rumored romance with The Naked Gun co-star Liam Neeson was a ‘PR stunt.’. However, Anderson later clarified to People Magazine that the accusations were false. "I do not and will never feed into PR stunts,” she stated.

Pamela Anderson and Colman Domingo’s next projects

On the work front, Colman Domingo will star in a biopic on Nat King Cole, as per WWD. He is also set to appear in the third season of Euphoria. As for Anderson, she will appear in The Place to Be and Alma next.

