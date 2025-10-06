Gilmore Girls turns 25: Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino recall ‘frantic’ shoots

Gilmore Girls turned 25 recently. The first episode of the drama series came out on October 5, 2000. The show aired for seven seasons, and Netflix acquired its streaming rights in 2014. The dramedy revolves around the strong bond between Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and her daughter, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel). The cast of Gilmore Girls shared important details of the show as they celebrated its 25-year journey, per the Hollywood Reporter. Gilmore Girls turns 25: Will Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop return for a film? Big update revealed

Creator and stars of Gilmore Girls spill secrets

Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes in Gilmore Girls, shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the show has had “medicinal” and “therapeutic” effects on viewers. He also said that this show “saves” people on a daily basis, and it gives them hope for good days ahead.

Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator of the show, recalled how she once had to fight with Warner Bros over “an Oscar Levant reference”. She said that Warner Bros never understood the script of Gilmore Girls as it was not “soapy” enough.

Lauren Graham shared that she loved the language of the script, and she felt a real connection to the character. Kelly Bishop, who portrayed the character of Emily Gilmore in the show, told the outlet: “When I read that first script it’s the first line out of my character Emily’s mouth when she opens the door and her daughter’s standing there and she said, “Is it Christmas already?” I went, “There it is.” That just explained the whole relationship right there, how often they saw each other, and then of course, my husband comes in and when he sees her, he says, “Is it Easter already?” It was just so funny and smart, really a very intelligent show.”

Palladino also revealed that the cast members and makers were always in a panic mode because they had to shoot “80 pages in eight days,” which made everything very frantic.

Lauren Graham on reprising Gilmore Girls role

The cast also discussed the possibility of reprising their roles for a Gilmore Girls movie. Graham said she was open to the role. She confessed that while she was not in charge of a reboot, she felt “a Christmas movie seems like a way to revisit the characters.” Bishop also said she was open to a reunion if Graham, Bledel and Amy Sherman-Palladino came back.

