Watch live TV and movies for free on your smart TV: Here’s how

Streaming once promised affordable entertainment, but many viewers now find themselves paying more than ever. With multiple platforms competing for attention, each holding exclusive titles, watching your favorite show can feel like navigating a maze of monthly subscriptions. But there’s good news — you don’t need to spend extra to enjoy great content. A growing list of free and legal streaming apps now lets users watch live TV and movies directly on their smart TVs. Here's how you can watch movies and live TV on your smart TV without paying for subscriptions.(Pexels)

Free Streaming Options on Smart TVs

Streaming today isn’t limited to paid services. Platforms such as Roku, Tubi, Pluto TV, and YouTube offer free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) and on-demand video (AVOD). These apps deliver live TV channels, movies, and series at no cost. The only trade-off is short ad breaks.

Installing these apps is straightforward. Most smart TVs, including Samsung, LG, and Fire TV, feature a built-in app store. Users can search for and install their preferred apps by typing or using voice commands. Google TV and Apple TV follow a similar setup, allowing access through the remote. If your TV becomes slow due to multiple apps, you can delete unused ones or restart the system to improve performance.

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel offers more than 500 live channels, including news, sports, and kids’ programming. It also hosts an extensive library of free on-demand movies and shows such as Prey, 2 Broke Girls, and Retribution. The app is available across most smart TVs, and if unsupported, users can connect a Roku streaming device for access.

Tubi

Tubi, often seen as a free Netflix alternative, offers over 260 live TV channels and 275,000 on-demand titles, including 300 originals. Its catalog includes films like Hercules, Angel Has Fallen, and Tom and Jerry. Registration is optional, but signing up provides parental controls and watch history.

Pluto TV

Owned by Paramount, Pluto TV provides hundreds of channels covering news, sports, and entertainment. It also streams CBS originals such as Ghosts and FBI, along with classic films like The Godfather trilogy.

Other Options

Amazon’s Freevee, now part of Prime Video, offers free shows like Bosch: Legacy and Jury Duty. Plex combines live TV, on-demand titles, and personal media streaming, while YouTube remains a versatile platform with countless free channels and full-length films.

Whether you prefer classic TV shows, movies, or live channels, these free and legal streaming services turn any smart TV into a complete entertainment hub, no subscription required.