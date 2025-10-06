Dame Jilly Cooper dies at 88: All about her net worth and family

Celebrated novelist Dame Jilly Cooper has passed away at the age of 88. Cooper’s publisher shared the tragic news in an official statement. The statement read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dame Jill Cooper, who died on Sunday morning after a fall, at the age of 88.” The author was known for her chronicles of class and sex in novels like Rivals, the Associated Press reported. Who was Dame Jilly Cooper? All about Rivals author's personal life and net worth(AFP)

Jilly Cooper’s net worth

Jilly Cooper’s current net worth is unknown. In an interview with This Is Money, the writer stated that she bought her house for £145,000 23 years ago.

When Cooper was asked about her most extravagant purchase, the Rivals author said, “I was in Dublin rewriting Riders when I was invited to a rather smart party. I didn't have a dress to wear so I went out and spent 400 Pounds on a ballgown. I got carried away by the Irish charm. It was like Princess Diana's wedding dress. But it was too big in the bosom for me. I never wore it - though other people have borrowed it.”

Jilly Cooper’s family

She was born as Jilly Sallitt on February 21, 1937. Her father was a brigadier, and Cooper once revealed that she “adored” her very good-looking father. Her first designation as a journalist was “junior reporter” on the Middlesex Independent, reports the BBC.

She got hitched in 1961 to Leo Cooper. Describing her first date with Leo, she said that Leo unpinned her hair and told Jilly to never tie her hair again.

Jilly and Leo Cooper had no kids of their own. They adopted Emily and Felix Cooper. Cooper's death has come as a shock to Emily and Felix. “We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us,” said Cooper’s children as reported by The Guardian.

FAQs

1. Was Jilly Cooper married?

Yes, Jilly Cooper was married to Leo Cooper, who passed away in 2013.

2. At what age did Jilly Cooper die?

Jilly Cooper died at the age of 88.

3. How many children do Jilly and Leo Cooper have?

Jilly and Leo have two adopted children, Felix and Emily.