Who is Bari Weiss' wife Nellie Bowles? All on CBS News new editor-in-chief's family

Bari Weiss is the new editor-in-chief of CBS News, after her startup, The Free Press, was acquired by Paramount. Weiss has stated that even after the acquisition, she will remain the editor and CEO of The Free Press. It has been reported by The Wall Street Journal that Paramount has paid $ 150 million for the acquisition of the startup. Here's everything you need to know about Bari Weiss' family, personal life and more. FILE PHOTO: Bari Weiss, editor of Common Sense and host of "Honestly" podcast speaks at the 2022 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Who is Bari Weiss married to?

Bari Weiss is married to a fellow journalist, Nellie Bowles, with whom she founded The Free Press. Like Weiss, Bowles has also worked at The New York Times. The couple tied the knot in 2021. Bowles and Weiss talked about their love story at the American Jewish University. When the couple was asked if it was love at first sight for them, Bari said, “I think for Nellie, it was love at first sight.” The couple had their first child, a daughter, in 2022, and their second, a son, in 2024.

Bari Weiss parents

Bari Weiss’s parents, Lou and Amy Weiss, once owned Weisshouse, a Pittsburgh-based company founded in 1943. It sells furniture, flooring, and kitchen items. They also run a flooring business called Weisslines. As per New York Post, Lou Weiss, has written several op-eds for the Wall Street Journal, and described himself as a “bleeding heart conservative,” and while Amy Weiss calls herself a “very moderate liberal Democrat.”

Bari Weiss political views

As per the Guardian, Bari Weiss has described herself as a “radical centrist,” “politically independent,” and a “classical liberal" in past interviews. Her company, The Free Press, is also a staunch supporter of Israel. One of the reasons why she left The New York Times as a columnist was because she was scrutinized for her conservative views.

More about Bari Weiss’s new role at CBS News

Weiss broke the news of her accession via The Free Press; she wrote, “As of today, I am editor-in-chief of CBS News, working with new colleagues on the programs that have impacted American culture for generations—shows like 60 Minutes and Sunday Morning—and shaping how millions of Americans read, listen, watch, and, most importantly, understand the news in the 21st century.”

The Guardian reported that Weiss does not have a history of working in broadcast television. David Ellison, now the chief executive of Paramount Skydance, will be Weiss' new boss, while Tom Cibrowski remains the president of CBS News.

