Bari Weiss net worth: All on new editor-in-chief of CBS News

Bari Weiss, senior journalist and founder of The Free Press, has been appointed the editor-in-chief of CBS News. This development comes in the wake of a major deal in which The Free Press has been bought by Paramount Skydance for $150 million, per Reuters. Bari Weiss net worth: Exploring the new CBS News editor-in-chief’s financial status and career(REUTERS)

Weiss founded The Free Press in 2022 and will remain the editor-in-chief and CEO of that publication. However, she will now also have the responsibility to oversee the operations at CBS News, one of the country’s leading news stations.

Prior to establishing The Free Press, Weiss was a writer and editor at the New York Times, per Axios. The report also mentions that she will report directly to Paramount Skydance chairman David Ellison, not to Paramount TV media head George Cheeks or CBS News’ executive editor Tom Cibrowski.

Bari Weiss net worth

There isn’t much information available about Weiss’ net worth on the internet. However, celebsworlds.com claims that the reputed editor’s net worth could be anywhere from $250,000-$600,000. However, this information was given in 2020.

This estimation of Weiss’ net worth pales in comparison to the value of The Free Press. As stated above, the outlet was reportedly sold to Paramount Skydance for $150 million. In July this year, the New York Post reported that Weiss was aiming to sell The Free Press for $250 million.

Bari Weiss’ background

Born in the United States to a Jewish family, Weiss started her career as a journalist with Jewish publications like Haaretz, Forward and Tablet, The Guardian reports. She then secured an important position and became a part of the opinion staff at the Wall Street Journal in 2013.

In 2017, she joined the opinion staff at the New York Times and became a columnist for them. However, as The Guardian reports, she had an acrimonious exit from the Times in 2020 due to, she claims, being “the subject of constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views.”

Some months after quitting the Times, she founded Common Sense as a newsletter, later expanding it into a full-fledged media outlet called The Free Press. She is known for criticism of the far-left and the ‘cancel culture’, along with a strong pro-Israel stand in international matters.

