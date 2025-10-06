Daylight Saving Time can do more harm to your health than you know, experts say

Daylight Saving Time (DST), which started on March 9 and will end on November 2, is far more harmful to our health than we already know. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine revealed in 2022 that the sudden changes that our body has to go through when the clocks change from standard time to daylight saving time are full of risks. Daylight Saving Time, which began on March 9 this year, is far more harmful than is already known(Pixabay)

Health hazards of Daylight Saving Time

The clock moves an hour forward in the spring season and moves back to standard time in November, reports The Almanac. This has been the norm for years. However, the health hazards that this phenomenon carries are rarely talked about.

As per The Scientific American, the shifting of clocks affects the body much more than just disrupting sleep, which could lead to health issues in the long run. A study published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA opined that sticking to the standard time can help lower obesity and stroke rates.

Lara Weed, a bioengineering PHD scholar from Stanford University, told the outlet, “Our work reveals that there may be greater health benefits on a population level if we switch to a permanent standard time.”

She hoped that the policymakers would observe the rate of diseases in their respective states and make assessments on the various findings related to sticking to the standard time.

Does Daylight Saving Time lead to heart attacks and car accidents?

As reported by The Scientific American, Beth Malow and colleagues have pointed to the negative impacts of the DST in a commentary for JAMA Neurology. The negative health effects are poor sleep quality, increased risks of heart attack and strokes, and a “decreased sense of well-being”.

According to some studies published by the National Library of Medicine, even the Daylight Saving Time switch can cause accidents.

