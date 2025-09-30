The Old Farmer's Almanac's weather prediction for October 2025 suggests varied pattern across US: Check forecast here

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been guiding readers with weather forecasts, planting tips, and seasonal advice since 1972. They predicted varied weather patterns across the United States in their October forecast. Sarah Perreault, managing editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, told Newsweek that it is “the original guide to living well,” adding that it blends wit, wisdom, and practical advice with a sense of optimism. Old Farmer’s Almanac reveals October 2025 weather forecast for the US(Unsplash)

Here is all you need to know about Old Farmer’s Almanac’s October 2025 forecast according to each region.

What to know about the October 2025 forecast

Northeast US

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac's prediction, the month is expected to begin with scattered showers and cool weather (October 1 to October 6). A sunny but brisk spell will follow from October 7 to October 10. Mid-month showers will give way to sun, starting mild but turning cold later from October 11 to October 17.

Rain and cool conditions will return briefly from October 18 to October 19 before paving the way for isolated showers and chilly weather until October 28. October 2025 will close with a north-south split with showers in the northern part and sunshine in the southern.

Atlantic corridor

Cooler-than-average temperatures with near-normal rainfall are expected in the Atlantic corridor. The first week will bring showers followed by sunshine. A warm, rainy spell will be affecting the area from October 9 to October 12, then heavy rain and cooler conditions mid-month. Scattered showers will dominate the final stretch of October.

Appalachians

The Appalachians region will witness mixed conditions in October 2025, with the northern part witnessing showers and sunshine in the south during the first week. Showers will continue until mid-month, before ending October on a brighter note with sunny, warm weather.

Southeast US

Early October will be sunny, starting warm and then cooling off. From October 11 to 23, mid-month showers will be common, leading to some milder sunshine. The last days will bring both showers and sunshine, with cool air settling in.

Florida

The north will have sunny days while the south deals with thunderstorms in early October. Warm sunshine will follow, but cooler weather will arrive with isolated showers by mid-month. The month will end with sunshine, transitioning from warm to cool.

Deep South

Warm sunshine will be the main feature in early October, followed by thunderstorms in the middle of the month. Heavy rain is expected from October 16 to 22, before a return to sunny, warm weather at the end of the month.

Texas-Oklahoma region

The month starts sunny and warm. Rainy and cooler conditions arrive in mid-October, with showers and chilly air peaking from October 18 to 22. The month wraps up warmer with clear skies.

Other regions of the US

Lower Lakes: Alternating showers and sunny spells, with periods of heavy rainfall in the east during mid-month and cool spells.

Highlands: Sunny and warm starts with chilly rain or snow showers in the middle prior to warming again.

Intermountain region: Interspersing sunshine, showers, and spells of cold weather.

Pacific Northwest: Sun and showers, rather cool in the middle weeks, and warmings towards the end of October.

Pacific Southwest: Cool and sunny to start with scattered showers in mid-month before the warmth returns.

FAQs

Q: What is The Old Farmer’s Almanac?

A: It is the oldest continuously published periodical in the U.S., first released in 1792, offering weather forecasts and practical advice.

Q: How accurate is it?

A: The almanac claims an accuracy rate of around 80 percent for its long-range weather forecasts.

Q: What does the October 2025 forecast show?

A: The forecast predicts a mix of sunshine, rain, and cooler-than-normal conditions across much of the U.S., with some regions seeing unseasonal warmth.