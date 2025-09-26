IRS $2000 direct deposit: Is a stimulus check coming in October? Here's the truth

Claims have gone viral on social media saying that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will send a stimulus check in October 2025. Some posts say that the amount is $2000, while other say it's $1,702 or $1,390. But all such claims are false. The IRS will not send any stimulus check in October 2025. Representational image.(AFP)

The rumors about the stimulus check coming in October 2025 gained ground amid the possibility of President Trump's tariff rebate. However, they are false, as no official announcement on the same has been made.

Official announcements on IRS direct deposit and stimulus checks are provided on the website of IRS. Sometimes the updates are provided on the official website of the US Congress, as well. As of now, these two sources do not specify any upcoming stimulus checks.

It is important for users to be careful with these claims, as they can often be a trap for scams that could lead to financial loss or data breach.

How To Check For Official Stimulus Check Updates?

Go to the IRS official website ( www.irs.gov). Use the 'Get My Payment' tool (if available). This tool provides status updates on stimulus payments, including date and method (direct deposit, paper check, or prepaid card). You’ll need your Social Security number or ITIN, date of birth, and mailing address.

Alternatively, you can check the IRS news releases. The IRS posts official announcements about new stimulus programs or payments under IRS News.

How To Report IRS Scams?

To report IRS scams, you can choose any one of the following ways, depending on the type and medium of the scam:

IRS Impersonation Scams: Forward suspicious IRS emails to phishing@irs.gov without clicking any links or attachments.

Phone Scams: Report IRS impersonation calls to TIGTA at 1-800-366-4484 or online.

Text or Social Media Scams: Send scam texts to 877-777 and report misleading posts on the platform.