Old Farmer’s Almanac prediction for Fall 2025 across the US revealed

With extreme summer heat gripping millions across the United States, many are curious about what fall will bring. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the nation will witness a warmer-than-normal autumn, particularly in the western and southern US. Published annually since 1792, the Almanac relies on a mix of solar science, climatology, and meteorology to craft its long-range forecasts. On July 11, 2025, it released its weather outlook, and it is urging Americans not to pack away their fans just yet, per Newsweek. The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts that fall 2025 will have above-average temperatures in many parts of the US.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Also read: Heat advisory issued for 11 US states: Record-high minimum, overnight temperatures this week

Old Farmer’s Almanac fall 2025 prediction

According to Newsweek, the Almanac forecast above-average temperatures in key areas, including the Atlantic Corridor, Southeast, Florida, Deep South, Heartland, Texas-Oklahoma, High Plains, Intermountain West, Pacific Northwest, Pacific Southwest, and Alaska. It added that even the pumpkin patch visits could likely be sweltering this year.

It added that precipitation is expected to be below normal across much of the US, particularly from California to Florida and up through Maine, with the High Plains and Pacific Northwest as exceptions.

Cooler, colorful fall ahead in Northeast and Appalachians

According to another Fox News report, not all regions will feel the heat. It is expected to be cooler and drier in areas like the Northeast, Appalachians, Lower Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Upper Midwest. In New England, these lower temperatures and reduced rainfall could create beautiful fall foliage.

A Fox News report, referencing the Almanac, states that the Northeast may see below-average rainfall and average temperatures of 59°F in September and 46°F in October. The Appalachians’ average temperature for the two months will be 65°F and 53°F, respectively.

The Southeastern US and Florida will be warmer and drier than usual, with September temperature averaging 78–82°F. Lastly, the Pacific Northwest is expected to be warmer overall, with wetter conditions expected in October.

Also read: New study reveals the date the universe will die. It's sooner than you think

Hurricane season is not over yet

The Almanac, however, cautioned that the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially ends in November, will feature above-normal activity with a ‘high count of named systems’.

NOAA’s outlook: A mixed forecast

The Fox News report stated that despite the Almanac projecting cooler conditions in the Northeast, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) disagrees. NOAA’s 90-day outlook showed high confidence in the warmer-than-normal fall in New England, citing above-average Atlantic Ocean temperatures.

When it comes to rainfall predictions, NOAA and the Old Farmer’s Almanac have both agreements and differences. NOAA forecasted wetter-than-usual conditions along the Eastern Seaboard, whereas Almanac predicted a drier fall for the same region.

However, both align in projecting dry weather in the southern Plains and the Rockies. Their predictions diverge on Northern Plains where NOAA says conditions will be normal or drier but Almanac anticipated a wetter-than-average season.

FAQs:

Q: What is The Old Farmer’s Almanac?

A: It is the oldest continuously published periodical in the US, offering weather forecasts, astronomical data and seasonal advice since 1792.

Q: What regions will be hottest this fall?

A: Much of the western and southern US, including the Southeast, Pacific Northwest, and Intermountain West.

Q: Will fall foliage be better this year?

A: Yes, especially in the Northeast, where cooler temps and dry conditions may lead to more vivid colors.

Q: What does NOAA predict for fall 2025?

A: NOAA forecasts a warmer fall in the Northeast (opposite of the Almanac) and wetter conditions along the East Coast.

Q: How accurate is The Old Farmer’s Almanac?

A: While not scientifically peer-reviewed, the Almanac claims 80 per cent historical accuracy, though independent studies suggest it's closer to 50–60 per cent.