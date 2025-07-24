Heat advisory issued for 11 US states: Record-high minimum, overnight temperatures this week

A relentless heat dome has settled over the central United States, resulting in heat advisories and excessive heat warnings across 11 states. The National Weather Service (NWS) estimated that over 99 million people are affected by dangerously high temperatures stretching from the Upper Midwest to the Gulf Coast. Eleven states under heat advisory as dangerous heatwave sweeps across the United States

According to a USA Today report, temperature highs across the region are soaring well into the 90s and beyond. The heat index values are reaching 110 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas, including St Louis, Little Rock, and Chicago. The heat index, which accounts for humidity, makes temperatures feel significantly hotter and increases the risk of heat-related illnesses.

Where is the heat most severe?

Another Newsweek report stated that the states under heat advisories or excessive heat warnings are: Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama.

In these areas, the overnight temperatures remain in the upper 70s or low 80s. This makes recovery from daytime heat nearly impossible, especially for those without air conditioning.

Night offers no relief either

AccuWeather meteorologist Alex DaSilva, according to Newsweek report, said that record-high minimum temperatures, the highest overnight lows ever recorded, are expected across multiple states. The humidity and urban infrastructure mean night time temperatures would not be falling below 80°F. This will significantly compound health risks.

DaSilva warned that this kind of heat could be deadly and added that vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and those without access to cooling are especially at risk.

Why it matters?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and NWS use a tool called HeatRisk to monitor health threats from extreme heat. According to a Yahoo report, parts of the Midwest and the Deep South have reached Level 3 and Level 4 alerts. Hospitals are already seeing increased ER visits due to heat exhaustion, dehydration, and heatstroke.

What’s next?

The USA Today report added that the heat dome is not expected to break soon, and the Northeast will begin to feel the impact by July 25 with heat indices exceeding 100°F. It stated that experts have warned this is part of a larger trend of extreme weather conditions and urged people to take precautions, stay indoors and look after vulnerable community members.

FAQs

Q: What temperature is a heat advisory?

A: A heat advisory is typically issued when the heat index is forecast to be 100°F–104°F for at least two consecutive days.

Q: What heat is unsafe to be in?

A: Heat becomes dangerous when the heat index rises above 90°F, especially with high humidity or when sustained for hours.

Q: Can I run during a heat advisory?

A: It’s not recommended. Exercise during cooler hours (early morning) and stay hydrated. Avoid exertion when the heat index exceeds 100°F.

Q: How much worse will the heat get by 2050?

A: Climate scientists project a significant increase in the number of extreme heat days by 2050 due to global warming, particularly in urban areas.

Q: Is it okay to go to the pool during a heat advisory?

A: If the pool is accessible and not overcrowded, it can offer relief but limit sun exposure, stay hydrated, and avoid midday hours.