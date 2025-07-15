What is Ian Alert? Kentucky launches new alert system to protect children with autism

A new alert system called the Ian Alert has officially been launched in Kentucky to help locate missing children with autism or mental illness. The system was created in memory of Ian Sousis, a nine-year-old boy with autism who drowned in the Ohio River after running away from a children’s home in June 2022. The Ian Alert is specifically designed for children under 18 who have a diagnosed mental illness and are reported missing under conditions suggesting they could be in danger. (Freepik)

The Ian Alert is specifically designed for children under 18 who have a diagnosed mental illness and are reported missing under conditions suggesting they could be in danger, WLWT reported. To put the alert system into practice, a bill passed in the legislature was signed into law by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in July 2025, the report added.

Ian’s grandmother, Rhonda O’Brien, had spent the last two years advocating for an alert system that would bridge the gap between standard alerts and the unique risks faced by children on the autism spectrum.

Why was the Ian Alert created?

The Ian Alert, according to the report, addresses a troubling pattern; reportedly, children with autism are often drawn to water, and drowning is the leading cause of death for children on the spectrum.

The report added that the existing Amber Alert system did not cover certain cases where children with intellectual disabilities were involved.

ALSO READ: Jamal White kidnapping: 3 men arrested in Milwaukee abduction case – what we know so far

Lt. Phillip Ridgell of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department told WLWT that Ian Alert will give them a more powerful tool to act fast when a child with autism goes missing. He added that the system enables sending mass notifications beyond traditional methods.

How the alert works

According to another WDRB report, the Ian Alert uses the same notification infrastructure as the Amber Alert, which allows authorities to broadcast alerts to smartphones, news outlets, traffic signs and more.

The WLWT report quoted Steve Hensley, Kenton County Emergency Management Director, noting that the system could send notifications to entire counties in minutes. “It fills a critical gap in emergency response,” Hensley added.

ALSO READ: 8 Indian-origin men arrested in California in gang-related kidnapping case

Recent tragedy highlights the need

The WDRB report stated that on July 16, Kentucky issued an Ian Alert for five-year-old Silas Chearer, who had gone missing from his home in Cub Run, Hart County. Silas had autism and walked away around 8 am. However, he was later found dead.

A Kentucky State Police spokesperson told the publication that the Ian Alert exists to prevent such tragedies from happening. They added that they are grieving his passing with Silas’ family and the community.

Another new alert introduced in Kentucky

Apart from the Ian Alert, Kentucky has also introduced the Ashanti Alert for missing adults aged 18 and above whose disappearance is believed to be involuntary. The WDRB report stated that it was named after Billie Ashanti, a Virginia woman who was abducted and later found dead in 2017. Billie was 19 at the time of the incident and thus ineligible for an Amber Alert.

Alongside the Ian Alert, Kentucky has also introduced the Ashanti Alert for missing adults aged 18 and above whose disappearance is believed to be involuntary. It is named after Billie Ashanti, a Virginia woman abducted and later found dead in 2017. She was 19 and thus ineligible for an Amber Alert.

FAQs

Q: What is the Ian Alert?

It is an emergency alert issued in Kentucky for missing children under 18 with autism, intellectual disabilities, or mental illness.

Q: Why is it called the Ian Alert?

It is named after Ian Sousis, a 9-year-old with autism who drowned after fleeing a children’s home in 2022.

Q: How is it different from an Amber Alert?

Ian Alerts cover cases involving children with disabilities who may not meet the Amber Alert criteria but are still at risk.

Q: Is this alert active statewide?

Yes, it is fully operational across Kentucky as of July 2025.