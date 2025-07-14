Jamal White kidnapping: 3 men arrested in Milwaukee abduction case – what we know so far

Milwaukee police arrested three men at homes connected to the kidnapping of a seven-year-old . A 25-year-old male was taken into custody at the residence where Jamal White was located. Two other males were arrested at the residence where Jamal was kidnapped from. Jamal White, 7-year-old taken at gunpoint by a masked man on Friday. Police found him safe Saturday evening(@901Lulu/X)

What happened to Jamal White ?

White is 7-year-old child who was taken at gunpoint by a masked man on Friday. Police found him safe Saturday evening, according to arrest logs released Sunday, July 13.

The arrest unfolded on July 12 at 5: 45 PM on the 2000 N block of N. 39th Street. The 25-year-old is being held for a probation violation.

The other two arrested males are of the same age 27, one is being held for resisting and obstructing. The other was arrested on a tentative charge of 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police haven’t said yet if those charges are directly tied to Jamal’s kidnapping. No other updates have been given since he was found.

Jamal White was found nearly 24 hours later

Jamal was taken outside his home July 11, on the 6200 block of West Hustis Street, on the city’s northwest side. A man in a black face mask put him into a white Jeep Renegade. He was found nearly 24 hours later about six and a half miles away near 39th and Lloyd.

“Jamal has been located and is safe,” Milwaukee police said at 6:36 p.m. on July 12.

Milwaukee police added, “The Milwaukee Police Department would like to thank everyone for their assistance in this matter.”

Jamal’s cousin, Nikki Harrington, told the Journal Sentinel she felt excited and relieved when she found out he was okay.

Cherica Morrise, a woman who claims to be Jamal White's grand mother posted on Facebook said, “Baby J has been found and he's okay! One person has been arrested. Thank you all so much for your prayers and support!”