Two teens kidnapped, including one minor, forced into sex

MUMBAI: A South Mumbai businessman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping two cousins, one 17-year-old and another 19-year-old, and forcing them to perform oral sex. The businessman did this because the minor had stolen ₹3 lakh from him in February and fled, said a police officer. (Shutterstock)

“The minor was working with the businessman at his angadia shop in South Mumbai and had fled with ₹3 lakhs in February, after which a case was registered against him at the local police station. He has been absconding since then,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 4 when one of the businessman’s employees called the minor and gave a tip-off that the businessman was carrying ₹40 lakhs in cash and going to a particular location in Parbhani. “The minor thought it was a good chance for him to steal that money and reached the location with his 19-year-old cousin. The businessman, along with three others, abducted them, took them to Pune and then to Mumbai. They were questioned about the old money that the minor had stolen. They were assaulted with a belt and were made to have oral sex on each other. They were then taken to the police station, where the minor was arrested for theft,” the police said and added that after the minor was arrested, his cousin told the police about the incident.

Following this, the police registered a case against the businessman, his business partner and two of their employees who had helped them. Subsequently, the businessman was arrested on Wednesday. The other three accused are absconding, said a senior police officer from Mumbai Police.

The police said the offence has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt), 127 (wrongful confinement), 137 (kidnapping) and 140 (kidnapping or abduction with specific intents, such as murder, ransom demands, or wrongful confinement) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).