Virginia Beach Senior Amber Alert: Who is Marian Weaver Byers and where is she? Details here

On Monday, Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Marian Weaver Byers, an 83-year-old woman missing from Virginia Beach, believed to be at risk due to cognitive impairment. She was last seen at around 2:35 PM local time and has been missing since. Virginia Beach Police issued a senior amber alert for an 83-year-old woman on Monday(Virginia Beach Police)

Who is Marian Weaver Byers?

Marian Weaver Byers, 83, is a Virginia Beach resident. She is 5’2”, weighs approximately 120–150 pounds, has hazel eyes and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a yellow button-up shirt, black jeans, black sunglasses, and white shoes, possibly carrying a cane.

“The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” Virginia Beach police noted on a flyer.

Where Was She Last Seen?

Byers was last seen on Monday, around 2:35 PM EDT at the 700 block of Weich Lane, off Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach. She may be driving a gold 2010 Ford Escape with Virginia license plate GOD4MWB, as per officials.

Virginia Beach Police and Virginia State Police are actively searching, using K-9 units and checking local surveillance. The Senior Alert was broadcast via radio, TV, and cellphones through the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). Residents are urged to call 757-385-5000 (non-emergency) or 911 with information.

Senior Alert vs. AMBER Alert

A Senior Alert is issued for missing adults aged 60+ with cognitive impairments. An AMBER Alert targets abducted children under 18. Senior Alerts prioritize health risks; AMBER Alerts focus on abductions. Both use EAS/WEA broadcasts but differ in criteria.