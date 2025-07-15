New York flash floods: Which major airports are grounded? Here, have a look

Severe weather across the East Coast on Monday evening caused major disruptions to air travel, with at least six major airports, including New York City’s JFK, forced to halt flights. (Representational image) Severe weather caused major disruptions at East Coast airports, with JFK and LaGuardia halting flights. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)(AFP)

ASLO READ| New York flash flood map: LaGuardia Airport, Westchester, Staten Island, Rockland affected; videos emerge

3 airports are grounded in New York City

Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stop orders at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark International Airport in the New York metro area.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia International, Baltimore/Washington International, and Ronald Reagan Washington Airport near D.C. were also under ground stop orders/

By around 8:30 PM ET, some of the ground stops had been lifted, but delays across the region were still stacking up. The FAA warned travelers to expect hold-ups ranging from 45 minutes to as long as three hours.

With more heavy rain and high temperatures in the forecast, New York City officials issued warnings for both heat and flooding, urging residents to prepare for dangerous weather conditions on Tuesday. Forecasters said the “hot and humid conditions” were expected to “approach or exceed” 100 degrees Fahrenheit, per The Independent.