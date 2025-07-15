Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New York flash floods: Which major airports are grounded? Here, have a look

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 07:06 AM IST

Severe weather caused huge air travel disruptions across the East Coast, halting flights at six major airports. Ground stops were issued, with delays expected.

Severe weather across the East Coast on Monday evening caused major disruptions to air travel, with at least six major airports, including New York City’s JFK, forced to halt flights.

(Representational image) Severe weather caused major disruptions at East Coast airports, with JFK and LaGuardia halting flights. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)(AFP)
(Representational image) Severe weather caused major disruptions at East Coast airports, with JFK and LaGuardia halting flights. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)(AFP)

ASLO READ| New York flash flood map: LaGuardia Airport, Westchester, Staten Island, Rockland affected; videos emerge

3 airports are grounded in New York City

Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stop orders at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark International Airport in the New York metro area. 

Elsewhere, Philadelphia International, Baltimore/Washington International, and Ronald Reagan Washington Airport near D.C. were also under ground stop orders/

By around 8:30 PM ET, some of the ground stops had been lifted, but delays across the region were still stacking up. The FAA warned travelers to expect hold-ups ranging from 45 minutes to as long as three hours.

With more heavy rain and high temperatures in the forecast, New York City officials issued warnings for both heat and flooding, urging residents to prepare for dangerous weather conditions on Tuesday. Forecasters said the “hot and humid conditions” were expected to “approach or exceed” 100 degrees Fahrenheit, per The Independent.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
