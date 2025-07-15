Scary video shows NYC subway line severely flooded amid heavy downpour

Several subway lines are under water as crews work to remove water in some of the stations within New York City amid severe flash flooding. (Representational image) New York City subway lines are flooded, causing chaos for commuters.(Unsplash)

One spine-chilling video shows floodwater gushing through the entrance at 28th Street station, crashing down stairways and soaking the entire platform. Commuters were trapped inside the station, looking on helplessly as the water levels rose.

Pix11 reported that the most impacted was the downtown E train, which was severely delayed due to a signal problem at Queens Plaza caused by the flooding. Meanwhile, downtown M and R trains were rerouted away from Queens.