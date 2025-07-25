New study reveals the date the universe will die. It's sooner than you think

Amid multiple theories about the future of our universe, new data have surprised scientists, suggesting that the universe might stop expanding and ultimately collapse sooner than expected. During the past year, the study of various galaxies by the Dark Energy Survey (DES), as well as the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), has unveiled data that made cosmologists suggest that the universe might collapse in a “Big Crunch,” Space.com reported. DES and DESI unveiled data which suggest that the universe might collapse in a Big Crunch(Representative Image/ Pixabay)

Universe to die in 33 billion years?

DES and DESI data reveal that the phenomenon, named dark energy, the force which accelerates the expansion of the universe, could be changing with time. This observation could result in a paradigm shift, meaning that the cosmological constant - the model of dark energy - could be flawed.

The latest data has offered room for exploring radical new theories of the cosmos. A new study, which was presented in a paper in June and awaits peer review, has proposed a complex model for dark energy.

What does new study say about universe?

It suggests that two components contribute to dark energy, including the axion and cosmological constant. Axion: According to Space.com, this hypothetical ultralight particle rarely interacts with matter. Such particles hold the ability to soak the entire universe.

Cosmological constant: It is a bare number mentioned in Einstein's theory of general relativity. The latest analysis notes that cosmological constant holds lower value, since part of the accelerated expansion could be attributed to axions.

The researchers involved in the study believe that a proper way to fit the DES and DESI data was to get axions working out with a negative cosmological constant. According to them, this suggests that we are living in a temporary period of accelerated expansion, which is heavily driven by the axion field.

With time, axions will go on to dilute and lose steam. Later on, it will pave the way for the negative cosmological constant to take over, the study claims.

The negative cosmological constant performs the opposite of a positive one and goes on to decelerate the expansion rate of our universe. This means, the cosmos expansion might slow down in future and start to reverse, resulting in a new "Big Crunch" phase.

In the end process, the galaxies would merge with each other, while our universe might become smaller, hotter and denser, read the study.

As per the predictions, the beginning of the end could be in about 10 billion years, which is too less compared with the present age of the universe. Another 10 billion years would be required for the cosmos to collapse.

Ultimately, the universe could reach the final singularity state after more than 33 billion years of its total lifetime.

