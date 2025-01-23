‘Elon Musk is our Einstein’: JPMorgan CEO lauds Musk, squashes long-running feud between the billionaires

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently praised Elon Musk during a conversation with CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Referencing Musk’s efforts in companies like Tesla and SpaceX, the CEO likened the world’s richest man to the legendary physicist Albert Einstein. This seemingly concluded the fued between the billionaires that started due to a legal row between their companies—JPMorgan and Tesla. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk at an event in Davos, Switzerland. (Bloomberg, AFP)

About the legal battle

JPMorgan filed a $162 million lawsuit against Tesla in 2021, reported Forbes. However, last November, the biggest bank in the US dropped the lawsuit. Following this, Tesla too dropped its countersuit. According to the outlet, “Tesla has a very negative relationship with JPMorgan.” While testifying in Delaware court in 2023, Musk reportedly told a JPMorgan executive, “F**k you.”

“Hugged it out”

While talking about their differences, Dimon said that they “hugged” out their differences. “Elon and I hugged it out,” he said, adding, “He came to one of our conferences, [and] he and I had a nice, long chat. We settled some of our differences.”

According to Fortune, he referred to a JPMorgan technology conference in March 2024. Citing the Wall Street Journal, the outlet reported that Dimon and Musk had a private conversation at that time, which reportedly lasted for more than an hour.

“The guy is our Einstein,” the JPMorgan CEO told CNBC. “I’d like to be helpful to him and his companies as much as we can," he added.

Elon Musk vs Jamie Dimon: Net worth

According to Forbes, Elon Musk is the wealthiest person on the planet, with a net worth of $433 billion, with the majority of his wealth coming from Tesla and SpaceX. The outlet reported that Dimon is the 1,237th-wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of $2.7 billion.