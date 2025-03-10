Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why do these two American states skip daylight saving? Here's the exact reasons

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 10, 2025 04:30 AM IST

Many Americans lost an hour of sleep due to daylight saving time, while these states opted out, benefiting from cooler temperatures and earlier sunsets. 

Many Americans lost an hour of sleep overnight as clocks “sprang forward” due to daylight saving time. However, for people in two states, Hawaii and Arizona, Sunday was no different from any other because they do not observe seasonal time changes.

(Image for representation) Legislation for permanent time changes is gaining traction in the US, but current federal law restricts options. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)(AP)
(Image for representation) Legislation for permanent time changes is gaining traction in the US, but current federal law restricts options. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)(AP)

Hawaii and much of Arizona are on standard time, refusing to ‘fall back’ in March and ‘spring forward’ in November. These two states, however, have chosen not to comply with the majority of the country and follow daylight saving time so evening sunlight can be extended during warmer months.

ALSO READ| Earthquake hits Malibu in California, tremors felt in Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks and Long Beach

Why Arizona says no to daylight saving time

Arizona has remained on Mountain Standard Time since 1968, with the exception of the Navajo Nation, which does observe daylight saving time.

The Arizona Republic reported keeping the clocks unchanged allows Arizona to experience earlier sunsets, providing some relief from the intense summer heat. By not extending daylight hours into the evening, residents benefit from cooler temperatures sooner in the day.

Why Hawaii stays on standard time

However, Hawaii's decision to forgo daylight saving time has nothing to do with saving money. Since the state is so close to the equator, sunrise and sunset times do not change much throughout the year.

This year, more than a dozen states have introduced legislation to make the switch permanent. Section 101 of the Uniform Time Act of 1966 permits states to opt out of daylight saving time and to stay on standard time all year long. Yet under existing federal law, states are not authorized to adopt permanent daylight saving time.

ALSO READ| Top US health agency offers $25,000 buyout to most of its employees

Lots of states have proposed a law to make daylight saving time permanent rather than staying standard time. Congress has also tried to pass national measures on time changes in recent months.

This year, two bills calling for permanent daylight saving time and two giving states the option of year-round have been introduced.

For now, Americans can expect to “fall back” an hour when daylight saving time ends on November 2. Until then, those who observe the change will continue adjusting to the lost hour of sleep and longer daylight hours in the evenings.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On