Earthquake hits Malibu in California, tremors felt in Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks and Long Beach

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Westlake Village near Malibu in California on Sunday afternoon. Tremors were felt in Los Angeles, Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, Simi Valley and Long Beach. The quake struck the region shortly after 4p.m. at a depth of 11.7 kms, according to the United States Geological Survey. Earthquake strikes California.(Unsplash/representative)

Reports -

Volcano Discovery, a site that tracks earthquakes in real-time, has received multiple reports of shaking.

“At home in Ventura. Standing at second floor bedroom when shaking/swaying felt. The rattling noise from picture frames and heavy wrought iron mirrors on walls almost made me loose balance when walking out of room!” one person reported.

A Costa Mesa resident reported, “I heard a small noise from the walls adjusting and then my bed slightly swayed from side to side for maybe 5 seconds and then it was over.”

A Whittier resident wrote, “Sitting in my car by a park. I was watching videos on my phone. I felt my body and car move from side to side and I saw my hanging air freshener sway.”

Social media reports -

Several residents also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report tremors.

Sunday’s 4.1 magnitude earthquake comes months after a powerful 7.0 magnitude quake struck northern California, triggering a tsunami warning for over 5.3 million residents. The warning was later canceled. Originating near Ferndale in Humboldt County, the earthquake occurred at 10:44 a.m. local time on December 5 and was felt as far as San Francisco, more than 260 miles (418 km) away. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), an estimated 1.3 million people felt the quake. Over 30 aftershocks have since been recorded in the region, including a 4.3 magnitude tremor near Petrolia.