Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, plane crash: What we know so far

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 10, 2025 02:18 AM IST

A small plane has crashed in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The aircraft crashed in the parking lot of the Brethren Village Retirement community.

A small plane has crashed in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, near the intersection of Fairview Drive and Meadowview Court in Manheim Township, according to WGAL.

A small plane has crashed in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
A small plane has crashed in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)

Authorities told 6ABC that Aircraft N347M crashed shortly after taking off from Lancaster Airport at 3:15 p.m. According to WHP-TV, the plane went down in the parking lot of the Brethren Village Retirement Community around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday. As a result of the crash, Route 501 has been closed in the area.

Photos and videos from the scene show multiple cars on fire, and injuries have been reported. The number of people onboard the plane remains unclear at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
