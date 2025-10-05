When does Daylight Saving Time end? Do clocks go backward or forward in the fall? Here's what you need to know

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is when the clocks are set an hour ahead during the spring and then are turned back again in the fall to standard time. According to The Almanac, Benjamin Franklin's An Economical Project of 1784 was the earliest proposal for DST, which begins in March and ends in November. What is Daylight Saving Time? All about its ending date, origin & if clocks go backward or forward in the fall(Representative image/Unsplash)

All about the Daylight Saving Time and when it ends

As Halloween is just around the corner, DST is one month away from its end. As per The Almanac, moving the clock forward in the spring season grants more daylight during evenings. Similarly, moving back clocks in the fall provides more daylight during winter mornings.

The Daylight Saving Time started on March 9 and will end on November 2. Debates and deliberations have been going on in Congress to “lock the clock.” However, a permanent decision has not been made, which is why the clocks will fall back in November 2025 as well, according to Almanac.

According to Jacksonville, 20 states have passed laws to support the abolishing of the “time-change” phenomenon, but the debate is still going on whether there should be increased “daylight hours” in the evening or morning.

President Donald Trump had shared his views on Daylight Saving Time earlier. He had supported continuing daylight saving hours in April and called it “very popular,” though he called it a “50-50 issue,” as per USA Today. The Sunshine Protection Act has been introduced multiple times, including in 2025, but has not been passed. The act proposed to remain on DST permanently and not change the clocks.

The origin of Daylight Saving Time

As per The Old Farmer’s Almanac, William Willet had noticed that the “shutters of houses were tightly closed even though the sun had risen.” in 1907. Willet made sure that the US Congress put the clock ahead 20 minutes on “each of the four Sundays in April” and turn back the clock in September. However, it was not until World War I that the plan was adopted by countries in order to save fuel and resources.

FAQs

What is the full form of DST?

The full form of DST is Daylight Saving Time

When did Daylight Saving Time start?

Daylight Saving Time began on March 9.

When will Daylight Saving Time end?

Daylight Saving Time will end on November 2.