Marc Weinstock steps down as Paramount’s Worldwide Marketing President; Who will succeed him?

Marc Weinstock, the head of global marketing and distribution at Paramount Pictures, is leaving the company. Marc Weinstock, who led global marketing at Paramount Pictures since February 2019, is leaving the company.(Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock)

In February 2019, Weinstock, who had previously served as president of Annapurna Pictures, joined Paramount. While working at studio, he managed the marketing efforts for Top Gun: Maverick, Sonic the Hedgehog, and A Quiet Place.

Weinstock worked on marketing efforts for movies including Logan, Hidden Figures, and The Revenant while in senior marketing managerial roles at 20th Century Fox and Sony Pictures.

The announcement of Weinstock's departure coincides with David Ellison's ongoing overhaul to the studio's executive suite following his acquisition of Paramount. Other prominent departures include co-CEOs Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins, as well as Michael Ireland, the group head of Paramount Motion Pictures, and Justin Dini, the chief communications officer.

Who will take over Marc Weinstock?

Josh Goldstine, the former head of marketing for Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures, is reportedly in discussions to join the company, according to a report published in Puck Friday night. Goldstine was responsible for the Dune movies and the Barbie advertising campaign.

Paramount has not yet officially announced the news. However, there are reports that Goldstine and Ellison had met over Oscar weekend, just after Goldstine's departure from Warner Bros., but since it was all pre-merger, contracts could not be exchanged.

All about Josh Goldstine

The marketing czar's potential arrival to Paramount will bring him back together with Paramount No. 2 Jeff Shell, with whom he collaborated at Universal and whose administration placed him on administrative leave in 2018 after accusing him of "inappropriate conduct."

Goldstine won $20 million in arbitration after suing Uni.

At Warners, Goldstine oversaw worldwide marketing from 2021 until this past January. During his tenure at Universal from 2011 to 2018, he was in charge of the advertising campaigns for films including Fast & Furious, Pitch Perfect, the Despicable Me trilogy, and Jurassic World.