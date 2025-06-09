Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two companies, dividing cable & streaming

AP |
Jun 09, 2025 05:35 PM IST

Streaming & Studios will include Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery will split into two public companies by next year, carving off its cable operations from its streaming service.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will serve as CEO of Streaming & Studios.(REUTERS)

Warner Bros. Discovery said Monday that Streaming & Studios will include Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, and HBO Max, as well as their film and television libraries.

The Global Networks company will include CNN, TNT Sports in the US, and Discovery, top free-to-air channels across Europe, and digital products such as the Discovery streaming service and Bleacher Report.

Shares jumped more than 9% before the market opened.

Also Read | James Gunn confirms Superman runtime; dismisses claims Warner Bros. asked him to make it shorter

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav will serve as CEO of Streaming & Studios. Gunnar Wiedenfels, chief financial officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, will serve as CEO of Global Networks. Both will continue in their current roles until the separation.

"By operating as two distinct and optimised companies in the future, we are empowering these iconic brands with the sharper focus and strategic flexibility they need to compete most effectively in today's evolving media landscape," Zaslav said in a statement.

The split is expected to be completed by the middle of next year. It still needs final approval from the Warner Bros. Discovery board.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two companies, dividing cable & streaming
Monday, June 09, 2025
