Adrien Broner thrown out of Cam'ron's show over ‘offensive' remarks about Treasure Wilson: Watch viral video

Boxing sensation Adrien Broner was dismissed from the rapper's popular program on Tuesday due to his persistent flirtatious remarks about one of Cam'ron's co-hosts. Boxer Adrien Broner was kicked off Cam'ron's show after making flirtatious remarks about co-host Treasure Wilson.

After Broner made a number of offensive remarks about Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson, Cam'ron suddenly terminated his interview with the boxer on It's What It Is. On Tuesday, videos of the incident have been making the rounds on social media.

Adrien Broner booted out: Here's what went wrong at Cam'ron's show

Shortly after taking his seat, Broner started making embarrassing comments to Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson during his appearance on "It Is What It Is"...

He raved about her appearance nonstop and once declared, “I love you.”

Wilson's boyfriend was present, so Cam'ron told Broner to calm down, but Broner persisted.

He went on to say, “You're amazing.” “I did not know you looked that good in person,” he added.

Here's how Cam'ron reacted to Broner's remarks

Broner's presence was then cut short by Cam'ron, who said, “We going to have to ask you to go, my n****.”

After Cam'ron compensated Broner for his time, the boxer left the studio, and the show went on.

“I asked you the first time. I don't have no problems with you, but I'ma pay you for your time. But, you can't violate bro,” Cam'ron said as he took out money and offered to Broner.

Broner has not yet made a public statement on the matter. He has not participated in a boxing match since losing to Blair Cobbs in June 2024.

Cam'ron's Instagram handle posted later shared the clip with caption, “SEE THIS JUST WHY WE DON’t JUST LET ANYBODY COME ON OUR SHOW 🤦🏾‍♂️ THIS 🥷🏽 #AB WAS OUTTA POCKET, SO #KILLA POLITELY TOLD THIS 🥷🏽 TO EXIT THE BUILDING 🤬.”

Also Read: ‘I hate this kid’: Dave Portnoy fires intern for sending condolences to Charlie Kirk's family, calls him ‘scumbag’

Cam'ron has recently been involved in a number of dramas, including the altercation with Adrien Broner. His recent social media sparring with Dame Dash has garnered media attention. Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder made a joke about Cam and 50 Cent collaborating on a Paid In Full comeback.