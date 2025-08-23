Dexter: Original Sin canceled - Here's why Paramount scrapped show despite renewal announcement

Dexter: Original Sin won't get a Season 2, Variety reported. The series was a prequel to Showtime's Dexter and focused on Dexter Morgan's character, showing his struggles to come to terms with his serial killing desires. Patrick Gibson plays a young Dexter in Original Sin.(X/@CinemeReviews)

The publication, citing sources, said that Paramount opted not to go ahead with another season of the prequel series, which dropped in December 2024 and wrapped its first and only season in February. Although a Season 2 renewal announcement came in April this year, there was no further progress and no production dates were scheduled either.

Why Dexter: Original Sin was canceled?

While no official reason for Dexter: Original Sin to be canceled is given, this decision comes soon after the Skydance-Paramount merger. Variety reported that the new senior leadership team is assessing the entire slate of content.

The publication also noted that the team had instead decided to focus on Dexter: Resurrection and Michael C Hall's role as Dexter, as they try to continue the franchise. While Original Sin might not be moving forward, Paramount is reportedly planning to have a writer's rooms for a potential Season 2 of Resurrection.

The events of this series is set after what happens in Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. It received positive responses for Season 1, and holds a 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. In Resurrection, Dexter moves to New York in an attempt to try and connect with his son. However, he finds himself getting involved with a group of serial killers.

Meanwhile, Original Sin was set in 1991 and has Patrick Gibson play a young Dexter. Hall gives voice to young Dexter's monologues. It shows how Dexter deals with his urges to kill and shows how the famous code of Harry – that guides Dexter's moral compass – came to be. Original Sin's cancelation is also a blow to Showtime, whose current lineup is now reduced to just a handful of shows – The Chi, The Agency, and Yellowjackets, apart from Resurrection of course.