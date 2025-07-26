Who is Leon Prater? Meet Peter Dinklage’s billionaire with a bloody obsession in Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection has added major star power with Peter Dinklage joining the cast as Leon Prater, a mysterious billionaire whose fascination with serial killers turns deadly. Leon Prater, portrayed by Peter Dinklage in Dexter: Resurrection, is a wealthy figure obsessed with serial killers. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Emmy-winning Game of Thrones star’s casting has stirred excitement, and now fans are getting their first real look at his chilling character.

Who is Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection? Collector of killers

Leon Prater is not an average villain, the actor told Dexter Daily, that his character Leon never commits a violent crime himself but “likes to be around it secondhand”.

The report added that this subtle distinction adds a disturbing depth to Prater. Although he is not wielding the knife, he is orchestrating the feast. In Dexter: Resurrection, Prater is revealed as a serial killer collector. He hosts intimate dinners for active murderers, offering them a haven to indulge their darkest urges—figuratively and literally.

According to another TV Insider report, Leon Prater’s collection includes ‘tokens’ from infamous killers, and, more chillingly, the presence of several live ones. Among them are:

Mia a.k.a. Lady Vengeance (Krysten Ritter): a seductive predator who targets sexual abusers

Al (Eric Stonestreet): a jovial dad with a ponytail fixation

Gareth a.k.a. Gemini Killer (David Dastmalchian): a serial killer with superiority issues

Lowell (Neil Patrick Harris): a tattoo-obsessed killer with a new victim in sight

Leon Prater’s killer dinner in Dexter: Resurrection

The TV Insider report added that Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) is invited to one of Leon Prater’s dinner parties under his Red alter ego. Listening to the conversation, he finds himself both disgusted and intrigued by the twisted social gathering. The tension only soars when he reportedly reunites with Mia for some catharsis and later targets Lowell: adding him to his own kill list.

Meanwhile, Prater and his enigmatic assistant Charley, played by Uma Thurman, observe from the sidelines, curating chaos like art collectors.

Peter Dinklage on joining Dexter: Resurrection

Peter Dinklage, according to Dexter Daily, was excited to join the show. Speaking about his entry, he said that Dexter: Resurrection is a “known zeitgeist” of a show. He added that an actor needs nothing more in a show which is smartly written and has well-drawn characters.

Dinklage also spoke about having the added advantage of shooting in his hometown New York. He added that the writers and Michael C Hall have got the show down to “such a beautiful (science)”.

FAQs

Q: Who is Leon Prater in Dexter: Resurrection?

A: Leon Prater is a mysterious billionaire who surrounds himself with serial killers. Played by Peter Dinklage, he doesn’t kill himself but enjoys being close to violence.

Q: Is Leon Prater a villain?

A: While not a killer by his own hand, Prater’s obsession with murder and his orchestration of killer gatherings make him a chilling antagonist in the series.

Q: What’s unique about Dinklage’s role?

A: Prater is psychologically complex - a man fascinated by death but detached from the act. He is manipulative, rich, and revels in the spectacle of violence.

Q: Does Leon Prater have a code like Dexter?

A: No. Unlike Dexter, who only targets predators, Prater enables and empowers killers without remorse, acting more like a connoisseur than a moral judge.

Q: How does Peter Dinklage describe the show?

A: Dinklage called it “a smorgasbord of challenge” for actors, praising its clever writing and strong characters.