Uma Thurman joins Michael C Hall in Dexter: Resurrection as a series regular

The world of Dexter continues to evolve, with Uma Thurman joining Michael C. Hall in the franchise’s latest instalment, Dexter: Resurrection. Uma takes on the series regular role of Charley, the head of security for enigmatic billionaire Leon Prater. According to the character description, Charley is a former Special Operations officer who transitioned into high-level private security roles before becoming the resourceful and precise right-hand woman to Prater. Uma Thurman will be a series regular alongside Michael C Hall in Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection will see Michael reprising his iconic role as Dexter Morgan, the titular serial killer, and once again serving as the series’ narrator, a hallmark of the previous shows. Paramount+ with Showtime has also confirmed the return of three familiar faces: David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, a friend and colleague of Dexter; James Remar as Harry Morgan, Dexter’s deceased father; and Jack Alcott, who portrayed Dexter’s son, Harrison Morgan, in Dexter: New Blood.

The series is currently being filmed in New York and is slated for a summer release.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips previously discussed the interconnected nature of the Dexter franchise. He described Dexter: Resurrection as “the next season” following 2021’s Dexter: New Blood, which revived the story eight years after the original Dexter series concluded in 2013.

Situated between New Blood and Resurrection is Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel series currently airing that explores the early life of a young Dexter Morgan, portrayed by Patrick Gibson. This series delved into Dexter’s formative years and his transformation into the infamous serial killer later embodied by Hall. The opening of Original Sin serves as a narrative bridge, connecting New Blood and Resurrection by literally resurrecting Dexter after his apparent death in the finale.

The returning cast brings continuity to the franchise, with Zayas appearing in both the original Dexter and New Blood, while Remar’s character is central to the flagship series. Younger versions of these characters in Original Sin are portrayed by James Martinez and Christian Slater, respectively.

Uma, an Academy Award and Emmy nominee, is renowned for her iconic performances across film and television, including Pulp Fiction (1994), Kill Bill (2003), Smash (2012), and Hysterical Blindness (2002). Recently, she starred in Red, White & Royal Blue, Oh, Canada, and The Kill Room. Her upcoming projects include a starring role in Ballerina Overdrive.