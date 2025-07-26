Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4; Who are seven serial killers in Call Me Red and how do they pick targets?

Dexter: Resurrection, Clyde Phillips' crime series, took the drama and excitement to another level this week by introducing a slew of new serial killers to the franchise in the ‘Call Me Red’ episode. In the fourth episode, Dexter Morgan’s life ventures into an all-new direction as he attends a serial killer dinner party, Screen Rant reported. Michael Hall, Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, David Zayas and Ntare Guma Mbaho, among others, will be a part of Dexter: Resurrection.

From Leon Prater, essayed by Peter Dinklage, to Krysten Ritter's Mia Lapierre, the series has come up with a long list of competition for Dexter. Let's take a look at all of them.

New serial killers introduced in Dexter: Resurrection

Al Jolly ‘Rapunzel’ (Eric Stonestreet)

A key highlight at Leon's dinner party, Al, likes to cut the ponytails of all his victims and to keep them as ‘trophies’. He is married to Bonnie and the couple shares four children. In the episode, Al stated how visiting New York and meeting other killers allowed him to separate his family from his kills.

Lowell ‘The Tattoo Collector’ (Neil Patrick Harris)

As the name suggests, Lowell chooses his victims based on their tattoos and likes to take it away from their body as trophies. But this seems like his night job as Lowell serves as an anesthesiologist. He uses anesthesia to take control over his victims. Lowell even claimed that taking the skin of his victims helped him calm down in life.

Gareth ‘The Gemini Killer’ (David Dastmalchian)

This mysterious person holds the tendency to target various types of people. As per Screen Rant, nothing much is known about Gareth and how he picks his targets. Dastmalchian told TV Insider that Gareth is "annoyed" and "irritated”.

Mia Lapierre ‘Lady Vengeance’ (Krysten Ritter)

Mia was among the first guests to arrive at Leon's party. She got the moniker "Lady Vengeance" because she majorly targets sexual predators and rapists. Operating in Boston, an anecdote highlights in the episode that she bludgeons her victims and even takes their eyes out from body.

Leon Prater (Peter Dinklage)

The billionaire venture capitalist seems to be highly obsessed with slaughterers though he has not killed anyone himself. He is the person to have put the entire event together. Pretending to be Red, Leon shows Dexter his wide collection of serial killer memorabilia, which highlights the type of person he is. Some of the items shown by him include the blood-stained fridge that was taken from Jefferey Dahmer’s apartment as well as the clown costume which was used by John Wayne Gacy.

FAQs

Where to watch Dexter: Resurrection?

Fans can watch the series on Paramount+ Premium.

What time does Dexter: Resurrection Episode 4 come out on TV?

It premieres on Showtime at 8 PM ET on Sunday.

Who all are there in Dexter: Resurrection?

It features Michael Hall, Uma Thurman, Jack Alcott, David Zayas and Ntare Guma Mbaho among others.