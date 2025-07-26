Daddy Lumba net worth: How rich was late Ghanaian musician? Here’s all about his family and kids

Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba died on July 26, Saturday at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra after a brief illness, as per his family's statement. His family has requested privacy as they mourn the Highlife musician’s death. According to the statement, details about funeral arrangements would be shared in the coming days. Ghanaian musician Daddy Lumba died on July 26.(X@the_marcoliboy)

A note by the management of DL FM, Daddy Lumba’s radio station, read, “Daddy Lumba was more than a musician; he was a cultural icon whose music touched countless lives. His soulful voice provided the soundtrack to our love stories, and his poignant lyrics captured the poetry of our struggles, dreams, and resilience.”

As the world mourns the demise of the singer, here is all you need to know about Lumba’s net worth and family.

Daddy Lumba family

The Highlife musician was born as Charles Kwadwo (Kojo) Fosu to Johnson Kwadwo Fosuh and Madam Comfort Gyamfi, also known as Ama Saah, in Nsuta, Ghana. His parents were teachers, and he was the second of three siblings, as per his official website.

As per Yen News, he was married twice. Daddy Lumba shared four kids with his first wife Maame Akosua Serwaa and three kids with his second wife Maame Broni.

Daddy Lumba net worth

Lumba's net worth is estimated to be around $16 million in January 2025, as per Yen News. His net worth made him one of the wealthiest musicians in Ghana, the outlet said.

Daddy Lumba career

Lumba’s career spanned over three decades. He was seen as one of the most important people in the country’s music scene. He released over 30 albums, with songs like Theresa, Aben Wo Ha, Yentie Obiaa and Playboy captivating generations.

His first album was Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu, which he released as part of the Lumba Brothers in collaboration with Nana Acheampong. After that, he pursued a successful solo career.

Lumba also nurtured the careers of several budding artists, who went on to etch their own name in the music industry. These include Felix Owusu, Afia Ampofowaa, Kwabena Sunkwa, Ofori Amponsah Selina Orleans, Borax, Ateaa Tina and many others.

