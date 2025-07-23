'Beta ji, kitne bade ho gaye': UK musician’s desi childhood memories in India win hearts

In a heartfelt video, a London-based musician opened up about what it was like growing up in India as a white woman. Raised in Jodhpur before moving to the UK, Bianca Nieddu describes her childhood as a blend of warmth, community, and "so many festivals." Bianca Nieddu said that she was raised as an insider in the Indian community. (Instagram/ biancanieddu )

Speaking about the things she missed about living in India, Nieddu said that she was raised as an insider in the Indian community. “I didn’t grow up on individualism. I grew up with aunties who brought us food when we were sick, neighbours who knew everything about our business, and people inviting us for dinner, and then they just fed us all their food," she said.

As a white girl growing up in a desi community, Nieddu also stood out when she repeated common Indian phrases in perfect Hindi. She spoke about missing speaking fluent Hindi with flair, including the art of hand gestures during conversation. "Yaar, aaj kya kar rahe ho? Hai, dekho, dekho, dekho, kya kar rahe ho? Beta ji, wow, kitne bade ho gaya aap," she quipped, mimicking aunties from her childhood.

“Festivals. There are always festivals. I remember in school, we would have so many holidays because there was just this festival and that festival," she remembered.

The video drew an outpouring of love and amused recognition from Indians around the world.

"This is so wild to see as an Indian dude who was born and raised outside Philadelphia. The world has infinite perspectives," said one user.

"Hahaha, girl, you’re adorable! I’m Anglo Indian and totally get what you’re saying," another user added.

A third user said, "Girl, you are Indian as someone born and brought up in India, you are spot on with the culture and language and accent."

Love this! Really! As an Indian married to a German, I can only dream of my husband speaking Hindi like this. Guess I need us to go back in time and have his parents move to India