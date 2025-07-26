Daddy Lumba cause of death; Ghanaian music icon passes away at Bank Hospital in Accra, family requests privacy

Daddy Lumba, a well-known Ghanaian highlife musician, died this morning after a short illness at The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, Accra. Daddy Lumba is no more(X@the_marcoliboy)

Lumba had a career that lasted over three decades and is regarded as one of the most important people in Ghana's music industry.

Daddy Lumba's family releases statement, seeks privacy

The family of the late Highlife musician released a formal statement via their legal counsel Baba Jamal & Associates, asking for privacy as they were going through a period of “immense loss.” It further stated that information on the funeral would be released in the coming days.

“Daddy Lumba was more than a musician; he was a cultural icon whose music touched countless lives. His soulful voice provided the soundtrack to our love stories, and his poignant lyrics captured the poetry of our struggles, dreams, and resilience,” read a statement by the management of his Radio Station, DL FM.

“During this time of immense loss, we respectfully request privacy for the family and loved ones as they navigate this profound grief. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared in the coming days,” the statement said.

Who was Daddy Lumba?

Lumba, who was born on September 29, 1964, started his musical career in the 1980s and gained popularity after releasing his first album, Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu, as part of the Lumba Brothers, a collaboration with Nana Acheampong. After that, he had a great solo career that brought him many honors and a devoted following both domestically and beyond.

With songs like "Aben Wo Ha," "Theresa," "Yentie Obiaa," and "Playboy," he enthralled generations with his unique voice, captivating lyrics, and timeless melodies. He released more than 30 albums.